Court blocks access to detained journalist Fatih Altaylı's YouTube channel

Fatih Altaylı, a well-known journalist currently imprisoned, has had his YouTube channel blocked by a court decision.

Altaylı, who was arrested on June 22 under charges of allegedly threatening the president, continues to draw significant attention despite his incarceration. According to YouTube’s ratings reports, Altaylı's channel saw a notable increase in viewership since his arrest, with a rise of 7,938,846 viewers in July compared to June. As of July, his monthly viewership reached over 28 million.

On Aug 7, the İstanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace issued an order to block access to two specific links on Altaylı's YouTube channel. The court's decision was based on concerns related to national security, public order, and preventing the commission of crimes.

Press freedom and journalist organizations call for the release of journalist Fatih Altaylı

The first blocked video featured former parliament member Emin Şirin, who appeared on the channel to support Altaylı. The court pointed to a segment of the video, beginning at the 3-minute and 40-second mark, where Altaylı discusses a controversial claim involving MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The second link blocked was the homepage of Altaylı's entire YouTube channel. The court’s decision has effectively restricted access to all content on the channel.

The court's ruling, issued on Aug 7, was immediately communicated to internet service providers. However, the decision will not take effect until the two-week legal appeal period has passed. As a result, Altaylı’s YouTube channel remains accessible for now.

Fatih Altaylı, who has been active in Turkey’s media environment for over three decades, is known for his work as a program host and news director at various mainstream media outlets. In recent years, he has shifted his focus to running his own news website and YouTube channel, where he continues to engage his large following. (AEK/VK)