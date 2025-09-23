TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 23 September 2025 16:58
 ~ Modified On: 23 September 2025 17:12
2 min Read

Court blocks access to bianet reports on İmamoğlu’s detention

Two articles have been removed from publication after an email received by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Court blocks access to bianet reports on İmamoğlu’s detention

An İstanbul court has ordered access restrictions on two reports published by bianet concerning the Mar 19 detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the now-suspended mayor of İstanbul.

The İstanbul 5th Penal Court of Peace ordered an access block on two reports published on bianet’s Turkish edition, one covering the initial detention and the other listing all those taken into custody. Both articles have been removed from publication.

Following the decision, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) sent an email to bianet, instructing it to remove the articles within four hours. The court’s ruling, however, was not officially delivered to the newsroom.

In its message, the BTK wrote only that, under Article 8/A of Law No. 5651 on the Regulation of Publications on the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed Through Such Publications, it had decided to remove the content.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

The article in question allows content to be removed or blocked on grounds of “protecting national security and public order.”

The court ruling was not formally notified to bianet.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu, criticized the decision, saying, “Neither the BTK nor the Penal Court of Peace can censor online journalism with a sloppy and baseless decision that violates the public’s right to information and fails to meet the justification of ‘national security and public order." (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
censorship online censorship access ban
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top