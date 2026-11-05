TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
DP: Date Published: 05.11.2026 14:18 5 November 2026 14:18
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.11.2026 15:34 5 November 2026 15:34
Read Read:  3 minute

Court blocks access to bianet article on alleged exploitation network in Dersim

The blocked article examined allegations of an exploitation network targeting women university students in Dersim in the light of the findings in the investigation into student Gülistan Doku’s 2020 disappearance.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Court blocks access to bianet article on alleged exploitation network in Dersim
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

A court has blocked access to an article by bianet editor Evrim Kepenek about allegations of a harassment and prostitution network targeting women university students in the southeastern province of Dersim.

The article, published on Jun 9, covered recent developments in the investigation into the disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku, who went missing in Dersim in 2020 and has never been found. The investigation was reopened this year, and public officials, including the city's former governor, were arrested as part of the case.

Expanding Gülistan Doku murder investigation reveals network spanning state institutions
Expanding Gülistan Doku murder investigation reveals network spanning state institutions
28 July 2026

Kepenek examined claims that similar networks may have resurfaced in the city, based on interviews with women students.

The Erzincan Penal Judgeship of Peace today ordered that the article titled "New allegations emerge in Dersim as Gülistan Doku investigation continues" be removed from publication.

The Cyber Security Presidency notified bianet of the decision by email, saying it had been issued under Article 8/A of Turkey's Internet Law No. 5651. The provision allows access restrictions and content removal in urgent cases involving "the protection of the right to life and the security of persons and property, the protection of national security and public order, the prevention of crime or the protection of public health."

The presidency instructed bianet to comply with the order "immediately and within four hours at the latest."

However, the court ruling itself was not served on bianet. It therefore remains unclear whether the restriction was imposed by the court on its own initiative or following a request.

bianet complied with the order.

Article included accounts from women

Kepenek's article included allegations of harassment, threats, blackmail and pressure raised by university students, women's rights advocates and women living in Dersim.

It also reported on meetings held by women who traveled to the city at the call of the "I Need Peace Initiative" with university students, members of the Dersim Women's Platform and union representatives.

One student, describing the atmosphere at the university, said, "We don't feel safe," and alleged that the presence of military personnel on campus had increased. The student also said disciplinary investigations had been opened against students who objected to the situation.

Another student said specialist sergeants were particularly visible around women's dormitories in the evenings after some public buildings and military units had been moved onto the university campus on the grounds of earthquake risks.

The article also included allegations that some students who spoke about the Gülistan Doku case had faced pressure at the university and had been subjected to disciplinary investigations.

Former governor's son arrested as primary suspect in Gülistan Doku murder case
Former governor's son arrested as primary suspect in Gülistan Doku murder case
20 April 2026

Harassment and blackmail allegations

Kepenek also reported claims that a network allegedly involving some public employees had harassed and threatened women students.

According to accounts included in the article, students were threatened that their relationships would be disclosed to their families, blackmailed with photographs and subjected to the sharing of their contact information with others.

Human rights advocate Gönül S. said female students had described allegations involving a group they referred to as a "sex work gang."

She said students had spoken about threats and blackmail, adding, "The students who came to us were saying, 'We don't know what to do.' We are trying to stand by them, but the fear continues." (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
online censorship
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top