Court-appointed CHP İstanbul head enters office with police escort; party moves address in response

The context

Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP, is facing growing legal pressure, including lawsuits targeting its internal congresses and corruption investigations against municipalities under its control.

On Sep 3, a court issued a temporary injunction, ruling that allegations of irregularities in the CHP’s 2023 İstanbul provincial congress were “approximately proven,” and suspended the elected provincial leadership.

The court appointed an interim provincial board composed of figures aligned with the party’s former chair.

The decision may also influence a similar lawsuit concerning the party’s national congress and could potentially lead to the removal of the party’s leadership.

The CHP leadership views these legal moves as part of an effort by the government to reshape the party through the courts.

As the court-appointed interim board prepared to take office, CHP members gathered outside the İstanbul provincial headquarters starting last night in protest. Police surrounded the building and closed roads leading to the headquarters.

Since last night, crowds have gathered outside the Republican People's Party's (CHP) İstanbul provincial office, as party members protested a court ruling that removed the elected leadership and installed an interim team.

Police have responded by surrounding the building and blocking the roads leading to the office, sometimes using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Tensions have remained high since early morning, with protesters trying to enter the building and police responding with tear gas and water cannons. Several people were detained, with some reportedly injured during the police response.

Evrim Kepenek

Court-appointed leader plays down protests

Former CHP deputy Gürsel Tekin, appointed as interim provincial chair by the court, told bianet he intended to assume office today. He played down the protests, saying, “I will go there, and it won't be met with the kind of reaction people expect. There will be no issues. Talks are ongoing, and we will be there as a delegation.”

Despite his remarks, police increased security overnight, reinforcing barricades as more people gathered. Some protesters managed to enter the building before officers intervened.

Crowds near the building continued to chant “Rights, law, justice” throughout the day. Police reportedly denied access to CHP lawmakers’ vehicles, and some cars parked in the area were towed.

Gülseven Özkan

The İstanbul Governor’s Office yesterday issued a three-day ban on public demonstrations in six districts, including Sarıyer, where the CHP's provincial headquarters is located.

Also, authorities have restricted access to major social media and messaging apps since last night, including WhatsApp, YouTube, X, TikTok and Telegram.

Tekin enters building with police escort

Before entering the building, Gürsel Tekin spoke to journalists, saying he did not wish to exclude anyone within the party and claimed that those protesting him were not CHP members. He later entered the building with police support.

Barricades had been set up inside the provincial office. Police cleared them shortly after Tekin’s arrival.

In response, the CHP took formal legal action by notifying authorities that it had changed the official address of its İstanbul provincial office.

Background

The unrest follows a court ruling issued on Sep 3, which found that allegations of electoral misconduct in the CHP’s 2023 İstanbul provincial congress were “approximately proven.” The court suspended the elected leadership and appointed a temporary team composed of figures close to former party chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The decision could have wider implications for the CHP’s national leadership. A similar case concerning the party’s 2023 general congress is also pending. If that ruling follows suit, it could result in the removal of the current national leadership through judicial means.

Also, corruption investigations have targeted municipalities controlled by the CHP in recent months.

As part of the corruption probes, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the now-suspended mayor of İstanbul whom the party has declared its presidential candidate, has been held in pretrial detention since March. In addition, 14 mayors, including those of major cities like Antalya and Adana as well as several district municipalities, have been suspended from office.

The CHP views the lawsuits as part of a broader effort by the government to reshape the party through the courts. As the court-appointed interim team prepares to assume control, the party’s leadership and grassroots continue to resist the ruling. (EMK/GÖ/AB/VK)