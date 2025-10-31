TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 31 October 2025 15:22
 ~ Modified On: 31 October 2025 15:37
2 min Read

Court acquits 109 over March protests in İstanbul

All but one of the individuals detained during the protests at Saraçhane Square, the center of the protests sparked by İmamoğlu’s arrest, have been acquitted.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Court acquits 109 over March protests in İstanbul

A court has acquitted 109 out of 110 people charged over mass protests held in March after the now-suspended Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested in a corruption investigation.

The İstanbul 61st Penal Court of First Instance delivered the verdict, citing protections under both Turkish and international law. The court decision referenced Article 34 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to organize meetings and demonstrations, Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and the relevant provisions of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations.

Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day
Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day
24 March 2025

The defendants had been charged with participating in unauthorized demonstrations and violating laws on public assemblies. One defendant's file was separated from the case due to missing video evidence.

The protests erupted across Turkey after İmamoğlu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained on Mar 19 in a corruption case. Days later, he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Following the arrest, nightly rallies were held for a week at Saraçhane Square in front of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality headquarters. Police intervened after the events ended each night, leading to numerous detentions.

İstanbul Bar documents violations during İmamoğlu protests
İstanbul Bar documents violations during İmamoğlu protests
22 April 2025

İmamoğlu remains in pretrial detention. Last week, a separate ruling for his arrest was issued in an espionage investigation involving allegations of unlawfully transferring personal data abroad. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu
related news
Over 100 youths released after mass arrests during İmamoğlu protests
10 April 2025
/haber/over-100-youths-released-after-mass-arrests-during-imamoglu-protests-306336
Prosecutors seek up to three years in prison for 139 arrested during İmamoğlu protests
8 April 2025
/haber/prosecutors-seek-up-to-three-years-in-prison-for-139-arrested-during-imamoglu-protests-306261
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Over 100 youths released after mass arrests during İmamoğlu protests
10 April 2025
/haber/over-100-youths-released-after-mass-arrests-during-imamoglu-protests-306336
Prosecutors seek up to three years in prison for 139 arrested during İmamoğlu protests
8 April 2025
/haber/prosecutors-seek-up-to-three-years-in-prison-for-139-arrested-during-imamoglu-protests-306261
Back to Top