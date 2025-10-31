Court acquits 109 over March protests in İstanbul

A court has acquitted 109 out of 110 people charged over mass protests held in March after the now-suspended Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested in a corruption investigation.

The İstanbul 61st Penal Court of First Instance delivered the verdict, citing protections under both Turkish and international law. The court decision referenced Article 34 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to organize meetings and demonstrations, Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and the relevant provisions of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations.

Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day

The defendants had been charged with participating in unauthorized demonstrations and violating laws on public assemblies. One defendant's file was separated from the case due to missing video evidence.

The protests erupted across Turkey after İmamoğlu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained on Mar 19 in a corruption case. Days later, he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Following the arrest, nightly rallies were held for a week at Saraçhane Square in front of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality headquarters. Police intervened after the events ended each night, leading to numerous detentions.

İstanbul Bar documents violations during İmamoğlu protests

İmamoğlu remains in pretrial detention. Last week, a separate ruling for his arrest was issued in an espionage investigation involving allegations of unlawfully transferring personal data abroad. (VK)