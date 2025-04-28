Corruption investigation into İstanbul mayor expands as 52 detained

The corruption investigation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has widened, with 52 being detained following police operations yesterday.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation on charges including "forming and leading a criminal organization," "bribery," "embezzlement," "fraud," "illegally obtaining personal data," and "rigging public tenders."

The mayor and 50 other suspects were formally arrested on Mar 23. On the same day İmamoğlu was declared the Republican People's Party’s (CHP) presidential candidate after a previously scheduled primary.

Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

During yesterday's raids in İstanbul, Ankara and Tekirdağ, 47 individuals, including municipal officials, were taken into custody. An additional four were apprehended later and one was today. Efforts to find one other continue.

After searches at the homes and workplaces of suspects authorities seized assets worth a total of 25 million liras (~650,000 dollars) worth of assets. Items seized ranged from 24 full gold coins to 1.3 million liras (~33,000 dollars) in cash.

Covering security camera

The investigation has also focused on allegations that İmamoğlu’s security team covered security cameras at a Beşiktaş hotel ahead of a meeting, which was portrayed by some media outlets as an effort to conceal wrongdoing.

A member of İmamoğlu's security detail, Çağlar Türkmen, admitted during police questioning that he taped over the security cameras.

"Because of previous leaks of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s images from a restaurant to the press, later camera footage from places he would visit would be covered with tape to block the view," he said, referring to a 2022 incident when İmamoğlu's dinner with the UK ambassador was leaked to the press.

"This decision was taken by the protection team," he added. "Since it was a routine procedure, no one specifically instructed me. I taped the cameras myself."

Türkmen further said that the suitcases they brought to the hotel contained jammers as part of the same security procedures.

"I don’t know which floors İmamoğlu went to or who was in the group accompanying him. I only know the protection team. I don’t know why İmamoğlu came to the hotel," he said.

Türkmen denied taking part in any meetings or handling security footage from İmamoğlu’s residence.

Acting mayor's response

Acting İstanbul Mayor Nuri Aslan, a CHP member, criticized the detentions during a press conference at the city hall.

He stated that all those detained were responsible individuals ready to testify when summoned. "The early morning detentions have caused heavy trauma for families," Aslan said. "We continue to stand by our detained colleagues and their families."

Aslan emphasized the municipality’s commitment to the rule of law, democratic values, and serving the public. He called for "all sectors of society to uphold legal principles and a common sense of justice" and expressed hope for a "transparent and fair process."

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. More than 1,800 people were taken into custody during the protests that lasted more than a week, and 301 of them, mostly students, were remanded in custody for violating the law on demonstrations. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on corruption-related charges while the court ruled an arrest for terrorism-related charges was not necessary. A total of 51 people were remanded in custody, 48 on accusations related to financial misconduct and three to terrorism. Those who were arrested in the terrorism investigation are Mahir Polat, deputy secretary-general of the Metropolitan Municipality, and mayor and deputy mayor of the Şişli district. Forty-eight other suspects were released on judicial control measures.

(VK)