COP31 opens in Antalya today

The opening plenary of COP31 will take place at 10 am in the Anadolu Plenary Hall at the EXPO venue. Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum will deliver the opening address.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries will negotiate key issues on the global climate agenda, including efforts to address climate change, emissions reductions, adaptation policies, and climate finance.

COP31 must deliver beyond Antalya’s conference halls

First day’s theme: Food, agriculture, and health

The first day of the conference is dedicated to “Food, Agriculture and Health.” Sessions throughout the day will address the resilience of agricultural and food systems to climate change, the efficient use of water resources, and the effects of the climate crisis on public health.

At an event scheduled for 11 am at the Australia Pavilion in the Blue Zone, civil society organizations from Turkey and Australia will call for a transition away from fossil fuels. Bringing together civil society representatives from Turkey, hosting country of COP31, and Australia, which is presiding over the negotiations, the session is expected to address both countries’ responsibilities in phasing out fossil fuels.

Other events throughout the day will focus on a just energy transition, climate finance, the transformation of electricity grids, and states’ obligations under international climate law.

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Leaders’ summit begins on November 11

The Antalya Leaders’ Summit, bringing together heads of state and government as part of COP31, will take place on November 11–12. Hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the summit is expected to provide a platform for world leaders to share their priorities and commitments on tadressing climate change.

Their statements are expected to shape the negotiations, particularly on emissions reductions, adaptation to climate change, and financing for developing countries.

The two weeks of COP31 negotiations are scheduled to conclude on November 20.

People’s Climate Summit begins on November 14

The People’s Climate Summit, bringing together climate justice advocates from around the world, will begin on November 14. Participants will mark its opening with a rally on the Global Day of Action on November 14.

Climate Justice Forum on November 15

The Climate Justice Forum will also bring together numerous rights defenders in Antalya as part of events organized as an alternative to COP31.

COP31 and Climate Justice

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.