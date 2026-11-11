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DP: Date Published: 11.11.2026 11:45 11 November 2026 11:45
 ~  MO: Modified On: 11.11.2026 13:18 11 November 2026 13:18
Read Read:  2 minute

COP31 Leaders’ Summit opens amid accreditation crisis

Most journalists accredited for COP31 cannot cover the Leaders’ Summit from inside the venue. UN and Turkish government media teams have selected a limited press pool for the summit.

BIA News Desk

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BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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COP31 Leaders’ Summit opens amid accreditation crisis
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The Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 11–12, opened with restrictions on press access on the third day of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

Journalists who obtained accreditation for COP31 months ago cannot use it to cover the Turkey-hosted Leaders’ Summit from inside the hall. Entry is restricted to journalists in a special press pool jointly selected by the UN Climate Change and Turkish government media teams.

Responding to bianet’s questions, the COP31 press desk said approximately 20 journalists selected on the basis of geographical representation would be admitted, alongside journalists and photographers accompanying leaders. The press desk did not disclose the total number of journalists who would be allowed into the hall.

The UN Climate Change media team also told bianet that access was limited. It said journalists unable to enter could follow the summit via livestream, adding that similar restrictions had been applied to Leaders’ Summits at other COPs.

“UN and Turkish government media teams selected the press”

bianet also emailed the UN Climate Change media team to ask how the press pool had been selected and how accredited journalists could access the summit.

The team responded:

For these events, the UN Climate Change media team, in cooperation with the Turkish government media team, will select and manage a geographically balanced media pool representing outlets from all regions. Individual media representatives will not be able to register for the pool.

While there are no longer any places available to remain inside throughout the summit, photographers will be admitted for the first few minutes of each national statement and escorted out after taking photographs.

About the COP31 Leaders’ Summit

COP31 is taking place from November 9 to 20 at the COP31 venue in Antalya. The conference brings together the 196 countries and the European Union that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Leaders’ Summit on November 11–12 is expected to draw 102 leaders from 95 countries across six continents.

Hosted by President and AKP Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the summit is being held in the Anadolu Plenary Hall in the Blue Zone.

Alongside Erdoğan, scheduled speakers include COP31 President Murat Kurum, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.
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Istanbul
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