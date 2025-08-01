Constitutional Court rules rights violated in nearly 80,000 cases since 2012

The Constitutional Court has released updated statistics on individual applications, showing that it ruled on human rights violations in nearly 80,000 cases since the system was introduced in 2012.

According to data covering the period from Sep 23, 2012, to Jun 30, 2025, a total of 686,484 individual applications were submitted to the court. Of these, 573,180 were finalized, indicating a resolution rate of 83.5%. The number of pending cases currently stands at 113,304.

The court ruled that "at least one right was violated" in 79,565 cases, which amounts to 13.9% of finalized applications.

Types of violations

The most frequent violation involved the right to trial within a reasonable time, accounting for 56,443 cases or 69.8% of all rights violations. This was followed by the right to a fair trial (7,587 cases, 9.4%), the right to property (5,813 cases, 7.2%), freedom of expression (4,552 cases, 5.6%), and the right to respect for private and family life (1,976 cases, 2.4%).

Other violations included the right to peaceful assembly (1,548 cases, 1.9%), the prohibition of ill-treatment (1,146 cases, 1.4%), the right to liberty and security (897 cases, 1.1%), the right to life (300 cases, 0.4%), and trade union rights (218 cases, 0.3%).

Less frequent rulings concerned the protection of physical and moral integrity (167 cases), freedom of association (90), the principle of legality in crime and punishment (60), the right to education (50), the right to vote and stand for election (18), freedom of religion and conscience (13), the right to individual application (5), and the right to request judicial review (1).

In the first half of this year, 36,031 individual applications were submitted to the court, and 21,267 were resolved.