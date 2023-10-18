Constitutional Court reveals over 550,000 individual applications in 11 years

Turkey's Constitutional Court (AYM) has released statistics for individual applications from September 23, 2012, to September 30, 2023.

Over the course of 11 years, the number of individual applications submitted to the AYM reached 551,156. Among these applications, the AYM concluded 422,016 cases.

The total number of pending cases on the court's docket now stands at 129,140.

In 2022, the AYM experienced its highest influx of applications, with 109,779 submissions.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 80,218 new applications, bringing the total number of applications received in the last two years to nearly 200,000.

Of the cases that were resolved, the AYM found 335,414 to be inadmissible, while determining that at least one right was violated in 70,364 applications. In 1,225 cases, no violation of rights was identified.

Furthermore, the court issued administrative rejection decisions in 1,570 cases and other rulings in 13,443 applications.

In a substantial portion of the cases where the AYM identified one or multiple violations of rights, 56,443 cases pertained to the right to a trial within a reasonable time. Following closely were violations related to the right to a fair trial with 3,566 cases, violations of freedom of expression with 3,519 cases, property rights violations with 3,508 cases, and various other violation decisions. (RT/VK)