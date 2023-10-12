Constitutional Court postpones review of Can Atalay's application

The Constitutional Court (AYM) has postponed the review of the individual application made by Can Atalay, Hatay MP from the Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) who is still kept in prison after being elected a deputy on the grounds of "violation of legislative immunity." Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Gezi trial.

The review of the file, which was previously scheduled for October 12, was postponed due to a member judge in the General Assembly not being prepared for the case.

While the date of the General Assembly meeting for Can Atalay has not been announced, in a report by AYM rapporteurs, it was noted that Can Atalay's rights had been violated.

What happened?

After being sentenced to 18 years in the Gezi Park trial and subsequently elected as a Member of Parliament from Hatay, Can Atalay, whose request for release and suspension of the trial was denied by the Court of Cassation, made an individual application to the AYM.

The AYM Second Division referred Can Atalay's individual application to the AYM General Assembly on October 5.

AYM General Assembly consists of 15 members.(HA/PE)