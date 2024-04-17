Constitutional Court overturns mandatory uniform rule for prisoners

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court has annulled a regulation that mandated a single type of uniform for prisoners accused of terrorism-related crimes when appearing outside of prison facilities. The rule, introduced by Decree No. 696 following the attempted coup in July 2016, was intended to prevent disruptions in court proceedings by prisoners wearing clothing with symbols or writings.

The court’s ruling highlighted that the existing laws already provide mechanisms to maintain order during trials. According to Articles 203 and 204 of the Criminal Procedure Law, judges have the authority to remove individuals from the courtroom if they disrupt the proceedings, and trials can continue in the absence of the defendant if their behavior is deemed to obstruct the orderly conduct of the hearing.

The Constitutional Court found that the requirement to wear a specific uniform did not meet the necessary criteria for achieving the intended goal, as the current legal provisions suffice to address any disruptions caused by prisoners’ attire. Therefore, the court declared the uniform mandate unconstitutional and revoked the decree. (RT/VK)