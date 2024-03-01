Constitutional Court: Not delivering unrestricted books to inmates violates freedom of expression

The Constitutional Court (AYM) reviewed the application of 11 inmates, including Kurdish politician Sebahat Tuncel, regarding the failure to deliver books sent to detainees or convicts in penal institutions.

The Constitutional Court General Assembly recalled previous decisions in this regard, emphasizing that the rejection of periodicals or permanent publications sent by mail, brought by visitors, or purchased by prisoners in penal institutions is considered a violation of "freedom of expression."

In the ruling, reference was made to Article 26 of the Constitution, stating, "Everyone has the right to express and disseminate their thoughts and opinions in writing, speech, or other means individually or collectively, without the interference of official authorities, including freedom to receive or impart information or ideas without hindrance. The exercise of these freedoms may be restricted by law for the purposes of public order, public safety, prevention of crime, protection of health or morals, or the rights and freedoms of others... The form, conditions, and procedures for the exercise of the freedom of expression and dissemination of thought are regulated by law."

The decision highlighted the attempt to establish a mechanism to prevent arbitrariness in matters related to whether prisoners can benefit from magazines published in a foreign language. (RT/VK)