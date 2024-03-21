TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 21 March 2024 11:04
 ~ Modified On: 21 March 2024 11:29
2 min Read

Constitutional Court elects new president

Kadir Özkaya was appointed to the top court by President Erdoğan in 2014. He was one of the 9 court members who ruled for a "violation of rights" verdict in the Can Atalay case, which led to a crisis between the country's two top judicial bodies.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Constitutional Court elects new president

The Constitutional Court has elected its new president. Deputy President Kadir Özkaya, who received the votes of 9 out of 15 members, has become the new head of the top court.

The current president, Zühtü Arslan, will complete his term on April 20.

Özkaya will serve until December 18, 2026, when his 12-year tenure as a member of the Constitutional Court will come to an end. Özkaya was appointed to the high court by President Recep Erdoğan on December 18, 2014.

Özkaya was elected as the Deputy President of the Constitutional Court during the General Assembly meeting held on April 12, 2020. He has also been serving as the head of the Second Chamber since April 4, 2020.

Özkaya is among the 9 members of the Constitutional Court who voted for a "violation of rights" verdict in the case of Can Atalay, whom the courts refused to release from prison despite his election as an MP in the 2023 election. This verdict led to a crisis between the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation, the two highest judicial bodies of the country, as the latter defied the verdict. Eventually, Atalay was stripped of his MP status due to the sentence he received in the Gezi Park case despite the Constitutional Court ruling.

President Erdoğan and his ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), frequently criticize the high court for its decisions on human rights violations. Particularly, the MHP advocates for the abolishment or restructuring of the court. However, out of the 15 members of the court, 7 were appointed by Erdoğan, and 3 were appointed by the parliament, where the AKP and MHP hold the majority. (RT/VK)

Constitutional Court
related news
Minister comments on Constitutional Court's Atalay decision: 'It should have been rejected'
23 February 2024
/haber/minister-comments-on-constitutional-court-s-atalay-decision-it-should-have-been-rejected-292302
Erdoğan criticizes Constitutional Court and Council of State
15 February 2024
/haber/erdogan-criticizes-constitutional-court-and-council-of-state-291938
Erdoğan: 'Constitutional Court cannot underestimate step taken by Court of Cassation'
10 November 2023
/haber/erdogan-constitutional-court-cannot-underestimate-step-taken-by-court-of-cassation-287691
CAN ATALAY'S ATTORNEY FİKRET İLKİZ:
'The court cannot refer the Constitutional Court decision to another court'
1 November 2023
/haber/the-court-cannot-refer-the-constitutional-court-decision-to-another-court-287264
CAN ATALAY:
'Referral of the Constitutional Court decision to another authority is contrary to the law'
31 October 2023
/haber/referral-of-the-constitutional-court-decision-to-another-authority-is-contrary-to-the-law-287228
Constitutional Court finds violation in imprisoned MP Can Atalay’s case
25 October 2023
/haber/constitutional-court-finds-violation-in-imprisoned-mp-can-atalays-case-286924
Constitutional Court refers Can Atalay's application to the General Assembly
5 October 2023
/haber/constitutional-court-refers-can-atalay-s-application-to-the-general-assembly-285855
related news
Minister comments on Constitutional Court's Atalay decision: 'It should have been rejected'
23 February 2024
/haber/minister-comments-on-constitutional-court-s-atalay-decision-it-should-have-been-rejected-292302
Erdoğan criticizes Constitutional Court and Council of State
15 February 2024
/haber/erdogan-criticizes-constitutional-court-and-council-of-state-291938
Erdoğan: 'Constitutional Court cannot underestimate step taken by Court of Cassation'
10 November 2023
/haber/erdogan-constitutional-court-cannot-underestimate-step-taken-by-court-of-cassation-287691
CAN ATALAY'S ATTORNEY FİKRET İLKİZ:
'The court cannot refer the Constitutional Court decision to another court'
1 November 2023
/haber/the-court-cannot-refer-the-constitutional-court-decision-to-another-court-287264
CAN ATALAY:
'Referral of the Constitutional Court decision to another authority is contrary to the law'
31 October 2023
/haber/referral-of-the-constitutional-court-decision-to-another-authority-is-contrary-to-the-law-287228
Constitutional Court finds violation in imprisoned MP Can Atalay’s case
25 October 2023
/haber/constitutional-court-finds-violation-in-imprisoned-mp-can-atalays-case-286924
Constitutional Court refers Can Atalay's application to the General Assembly
5 October 2023
/haber/constitutional-court-refers-can-atalay-s-application-to-the-general-assembly-285855
Back to Top