Constitution for All of Us Coordination: No to a constitutional amendment
"The proposed amendment to the Constitution is an outright violation of the spirit of the Constitution itself, as it creates discrimination and violence. This constitutional amendment proposal is tantamount to the abolition of the Constitution itself!"
The Constitution for All of Us Coordination issued a statement and called on all politicians to say "No" to the constitutional amendment that is being brought up by the government circles.
"We are not against each other"
The coordination emphasized the following points:
- The political scene is currently occupied by a familiar but equally perilous topic: Constitutional amendment. Yes, it's a familiar agenda, but this time it's extremely dangerous and worrisome.
- This amendment, driven by a destructive desire targeting life, existence, and freedom, uses a familiar method: dividing society into one group openly, nakedly, and vulnerably against the other, creating inequality and hierarchy.
- This proposed constitutional change, instrumentalized by the government under the pretext of "protecting the family," aims to polarize and exploit the fears of society for electoral gains. It specifically targets women and LGBTI+ individuals.
- While labeling LGBTI+ citizens as "deviants," it positions them in opposition to veiled women. Within women, it aims to create division between veiled and unveiled women, bringing hatred and polarization into the constitutional sphere. Moreover, it does this insidiously by framing this hatred and division as a discussion about the protection of the family and freedom of belief.
- The proposal suggests changing the article related to the "protection of the family" by categorizing LGBTI+ citizens as "deviants" and stating that they pose a "threat" to the family. The inclusion of this statement in the Constitution legitimizes hatred and violence against LGBTI+ individuals and allows perpetrators to go unpunished when they commit violence against them. This leads to the denial of LGBTI+ individuals' rights to education, health, housing, work, organization, and self-expression.
- While obstructing the visibility of LGBTI+ existence in media, culture, art, and sports, it will further institutionalize discriminatory and violent rhetoric, spreading and rewarding discrimination and violence.
- The proposed amendment also introduces a distinction between "veiled" and "unveiled" women into the article regulating freedom of religion and conscience. Strangely enough, freedom of religion and conscience is always debated in Turkey solely through the bodies of women and women's headscarves!
- The injustices suffered by veiled women for years are treated as if they can be resolved without their consent. This openly discriminatory proposed change presents basic rights and freedoms for women as if they were a favor.
- In addition, by packaging a regulation that involves discrimination against LGBTI+ existence together with a regulation about veiled women, it deepens polarization in society by presenting veiled women and LGBTI+ individuals as two separate groups with no connection or intersection.
- The inclusion of this statement in the Constitution will open the door for powerful, namely men, to intervene in women's bodies and their choices about clothing and headscarves. Those who have already withdrawn from the Istanbul Convention, stating that they will not fight against violence against women, will take the next step with this amendment, demonstrating that they have no intention of protecting women. This change will pave the way for further intervention in women's lives.
- The proposed amendment to the Constitution is an outright violation of the spirit of the Constitution itself, as it creates discrimination and violence. This constitutional amendment proposal is tantamount to the abolition of the Constitution itself! We fundamentally reject this constitutional amendment proposal and call on everyone to say NO to the constitutional amendment.
- In the face of hatred and violence that are being subtly woven, we are also subtly knitting togetherness, love, peace, and solidarity. We reject the use of our lives, bodies, beliefs, and dignity as political tools. We will not bow down to the declaration of anyone's guilt or enmity based on their identity. We reject the mindset that allows limiting life, which is unique for everyone, to those who are not like them, do not behave like them, or do not think like them. We know that another life is possible!
- It is possible to coexist with all kinds of diversity, identities, and ideas. Our connection, empathy, and the commonality of our stories are so powerful that they cannot be shattered by a few sentences written in the Constitution, no matter how brazenly. We wholeheartedly reject this constitutional amendment proposal and call on everyone to say NO to the constitutional amendment.(EMK/PE)
