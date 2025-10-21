Conscientious objectors receive prison sentences after repeated prosecutions

Conscientious objectors in Turkey continue to face cycles of prosecution, sentencing, and re-prosecution for the same acts of refusing compulsory military service. While earlier cases often resulted in fines, courts have recently handed down prison sentences to three objectors.

Among them is Kamil Murat Demir, who has faced over ten lawsuits for refusing military service. Most of these cases ended in acquittals or fines. However, in the most recent case brought by the Tunceli 1st Penal Court of First Instance, Demir was sentenced to 21 months in prison without a full trial.

Demir told bianet that the legal proceedings were repetitive and unfounded. “I was born and raised in Dersim, a place heavily impacted by conflict. I’ve witnessed the destruction caused by war, which is why I decided at an early age not to serve in the military. I later declared my conscientious objection."

'Copy-paste cases'

New cases were filed against him before existing ones are resolved, he said, adding, “Tunceli 1st Penal Court, has been issuing charges like a copy-paste process under the same articles. Previously, fines were imposed. Now, recent rulings have resulted in prison sentences just for refusing military service."

Also pointing to contradictions in the government’s policies, particularly in light of the ongoing peace discourse regarding the Kurdish issue, he said, “On one hand, there are peace talks, disarmament efforts, and an end to a 40-year struggle. Yet, the government continues to force people into the military and into taking up arms. This is a contradiction.

“While people are being urged to put down weapon, those who refuse to bear arms are being forced into military service. This reveals the government’s lack of seriousness about peace.

"Forcing people into militarization and glorifying the use of weapons has societal consequences. We see how men trained in violence act at home or on the streets. These are hate crimes fed by a militarized culture.”

Call for legal reform

The İstanbul branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD) has also criticized the prison sentences issued to Kamil Murat Demir, Çınar Koçgiri Doğan, and İnan Mayıs Aru for exercising their right to conscientious objection.

In a joint statement held at the İHD office in İstanbul, the İHD Conscientious Objection Commission and the Conscientious Objection Watch described the repeated trials and recent convictions as “judicial harassment that has taken the form of torture.”

They accused the Turkish judiciary of systematically violating international human rights obligations and the principle of ne bis in idem — the right not to be tried twice for the same offense.

"Judicial harassment has become torture for conscientous objectors," reads the banner (Ayşegül Başar/bianet)

Reading out the joint statement, attorney Hülya Üçpınar said, “It has been clearly emphasized that Articles 3, 6, and 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights were violated."

“Conscientious objection is not a crime, it is a fundamental human right,” Üçpınar stated, calling on the authorities to take immediate steps.

“We urge the Republic of Turkey to comply with its international obligations. All judicial harassment against Kamil Murat Demir, Çınar Koçgiri Doğan, and İnan Mayıs Aru must end immediately. Ongoing cases should be dropped, and previous convictions erased.

"All judicial authorities must respect ECtHR rulings and end unlawful practices. All criminal and administrative sanctions against conscientious objectors must be lifted. Legal terms such as ‘draft evader’ or ‘deserter,’ which are used as tools of repression, should be abolished. Turkey must recognize the right to conscientious objection in domestic law, taking into account the demands of objectors.”

Sentences Kamil Murat Demir was sentenced on Oct 8, 2025, to a total of 21 months in prison by the Tunceli 1st Penal Court of First Instance. The court cited a “continuing tendency to commit offenses” and did not reduce, suspend, or substitute the sentence.

Çınar Koçgiri Doğan , who had previously received a suspended five-month sentence in 2023 for being a draft evader, was detained on Aug 12, 2025, due to a new case. He was released the next day under judicial supervision. In a hearing on Oct 16, the earlier suspended sentence was upheld, and a new five-month prison sentence was imposed.

İnan Mayıs Aru, who declared his conscientious objection in 2008, has faced legal proceedings for years. On Oct 16, 2025, the Kütahya 3rd Penal Court of First Instance sentenced him to 15 months in prison, citing a “tendency to commit crimes” and denying any reduction.

(AB/VK)