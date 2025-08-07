Conscientious objector to serve prison sentence, marking first case in a decade

A court in Sivas has sentenced conscientious objector Çınar Koçgiri Doğan to five months in prison for refusing compulsory military service, making him the first conscientious objector in nearly a decade to face incarceration in Turkey.

The Sivas Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against Doğan in Dec 2024. He was tried by the Sivas 3rd Penal Court of First Instance, where he defended his refusal to serve on political and ethical grounds.

“Although military service is compulsory, my political stance views conscientious objection as a fundamental right, and I believe I should be exempt from service,. If I were assigned another form of public duty, I would be willing to fulfill it," he told the court, requesting his acquittal.

However, the court noted that Doğan had entered the age of conscription in 2008, became officially classified as a draft evader in 2019 after a period of postponement, and was subsequently detained by law enforcement. Citing Article 63 of the Military Penal Code No 1632, the court sentenced him to five months in prison.

"Considering that the fact that conscientious objection is not recognized as a right in our country does not constitute a violation of our legislation and the European Convention on Human Rights, the defendant's defense arguments seeking acquittal on the grounds of being a conscientious objector were not accepted," said the court ruling.

Doğan’s lawyer, Gökhan Soysal, appealed the verdict. However, on Jul 2, the 5th Penal Chamber of the Kayseri Regional Court of Justice upheld the original ruling, finalizing the sentence.

Surrender order

Following the final ruling, the Sivas Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a formal notice to Doğan, ordering him to report to an open prison facility within ten days. The office warned that a warrant would be issued if he failed to comply.

Doğan told bianet that he planned to apply for a 10-day deferral of the prison term.

“I was sentenced to five months in prison for the same charge in 2024,” he said. “What we’re seeing is the judiciary reflecting the state's shift in military policy. Two of my fellow conscientious objectors are now facing prison terms of up to 19 months. In the past, we were let off with fines. Now those penalties have turned into prison time.”

Doğan concluded by emphasizing the impact of his sentence on his life: “I live in a village in Sivas. We’re trying to do agricultural production. Going to prison just because I refused to serve in the militarywill disrupt my work.”

Doğan’s case marks the first time in about ten years that a conscientious objector in Turkey has been sent to prison. (HA/VK)