'Colorful Anatolia' exhibition unveiled from Ara Güler's archive

The new exhibition titled "Colorful Anatolia," curated from the extensive journeys of the renowned photojournalist Ara Güler throughout Anatolia, has opened its doors at the Ara Güler Museum in Şişli, İstanbul. This remarkable exhibition, featuring color photographs, will be on display until April 7, 2024.

The photographs, spanning from 1957 to 2003, offer numerous insights into the streets, architecture, and people of Anatolia, capturing the essence of the region during that period.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Ara Güler Museum Publications has released a book bearing the same title, "Colorful Anatolia." This book can be obtained from the Ara Güler Museum shops in Bomontiada and Galataport Istanbul. Additionally, Radyo Voyage has crafted a special music selection for the exhibition, providing a harmonious auditory experience to accompany the "Colorful Anatolia" photographs.

About the Ara Güler Museum

Established through a collaboration between renowned photojournalist Ara Güler and the Doğuş Group, the Ara Güler Museum aims to bring Ara Güler's versatile artistic identity, inspiring life, and archive to a wide audience. The museum, inaugurated on August 16, 2018, on Ara Güler's 90th birthday, is located in Bomontiada and intends to transform the Güler Apartment in Galatasaray, where Ara Güler preserved his archive throughout his life, into a permanent museum address. (AÖ/VK)