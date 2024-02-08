Collapse in mine in Zonguldak: One worker loses his life

Two workers were trapped in the collapse in a mine belonging to Akkurt Mining in the Kilimli district of Zonguldak yesterday evening (February 7). One of the workers was rescued while Murat Çetinkaya, aged 45, lost his life.

The collapse occurred at the mine located in the Ayiçi area of Gelik town, affiliated with the district, for reasons yet to be determined.

Upon hearing the cries of the trapped workers, Murat Çetinkaya and Erdem Y., their colleagues immediately initiated rescue efforts.

Following the notification, gendarmerie, emergency medical services (112), Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) evacuation teams were dispatched to the area.

Erdem Y., one of the rescued miners, was transported to Zonguldak Atatürk State Hospital after receiving initial medical treatment.

The body of 45-year-old Murat Çetinkaya was reached after 5 hours of intense effort. Çetinkaya's body was taken to the morgue of Zonguldak Atatürk State Hospital.

The Independent Mine Workers' Union issued a statement where they informed that one of the two trapped miners has been rescued, while efforts continue for the other.

Zonguldak Governor Osman Hacıbektaşoğlu, TTK General Director Muharrem Kiraz, and Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Senior Colonel Cezmi Yalınkılıç also went to the scene. The Governor informed reporters that around 21:00, a collapse occurred in an active mining shift where 35 individuals were present at the private mining facility, with two workers involved in the incident. He extended condolences to the relatives of Çetinkaya. (AS/PE)