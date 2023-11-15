Cocaine seized on international cargo ship in southern Turkey

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced a significant drug bust during Narkogüç operations, revealing that 51 kilograms and 750 grams of cocaine were seized from the Liberian-flagged dry cargo ship, Berge Torre, anchored off the coast of Adana Yumurtalık in the İskenderun Gulf.

"In coordination with the General Directorate of Security Narcotics Division, our Adana Provincial Police Narcotics Division, Coast Guard Eastern Mediterranean Group Command, and Mersin Customs Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate conducted a Narkogüç operation on the dry cargo ship Berge Torre," Yerlikaya stated on social media.

The narcotics were discovered in two durable plastic bags within the anchor chain compartment of the ship. Statements from the ship's captain, deputy captain, and crew, totaling 26 suspects, have been collected.

In related operations across Turkey:

- In Van, Narcotics Division teams seized 48 kilograms and 500 grams of heroin, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

- Istanbul's jandarma teams conducted operations in Gaziosmanpaşa, Esenyurt, and Avcılar, seizing 31 kilograms and 13 grams of narcotics along with 90,000 narcotic pills. Sixteen suspects were subsequently detained.

- In Şanlıurfa, the Provincial Police Narcotics Division seized 475 kilograms of skunk during a search of a suspicious vehicle in the city center.

The Ministry of Interior reported that the number of individuals detained or convicted for drug offenses has risen from 36,000 to 128,000 in the last seven years, according to Justice Ministry data. This represents approximately one-third of the total prison population, which is currently at 341,497. (AS/VK)