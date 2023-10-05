TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 5 October 2023 14:14
 ~ Modified On: 5 October 2023 14:16
1 min Read

Coal mine collapse in Ankara leaves 15 workers injured

The incident was attributed to a change in air pressure caused by the collapse of earth in the mine's vicinity.

BIA News Desk
A collapse occurred in a coal mine in Ankara's Beypazarı district, resulting in injuries to 15 miners.

The Ankara Governor's Office reported that the injured workers are in stable condition, with three of them transported to Beypazarı State Hospital for further medical attention.

The incident was attributed to a change in air pressure caused by the collapse of earth in the mine's vicinity, according to the statement.

In their official statement, the Ankara Governorate stated, "Due to a change in air pressure resulting from the collapse of earth in the mining area in the Hırkatepe Neighborhood of Beypazarı district, 15 mine workers were lightly injured. Three of our workers are under observation at the hospital." (HA/VK)

