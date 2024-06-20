CİSST publishes prisons map of Turkey to enhance public data access

The Civil Society in the Penal System Association (CİSST) has released its "Prisons Map" to facilitate public access to data about prisons.

This interactive map, based on data from the CİSST, allows users to search for prisons in various cities by type, model, and campus, providing a detailed view of the facilities across the country.

The map allows users to access detailed information about applications made to the association from prisons since 2014.

The map is available in Turkish and English.

Increasing prison populations

As of May 1, 2023, Turkey has 403 penal institutions including 272 closed prisons, 99 open prisons, 4 juvenile training centers, and several women-only facilities, accommodating a total of 329,151 prisoners, a significant rise from 251,101 in September 2023. This surge has prompted the Ministry of Justice to plan the construction of 12 new prisons next year, following the opening of 41 new facilities over the past two years.

Ill prisoners

As of April 2022, there were 1,517 sick prisoners, including 651 critically ill, in Turkey's prisons, according to the findings of the Human Rights Association (İHD). Additionally, from 2018 to mid-2023, 2,258 prisoners have died in custody, with causes ranging from natural illnesses to suspicious circumstances and violence.

About CİSST

Founded in 2006, CİSST aims to protect the rights and freedoms of prisoners, one of the most at-risk populations for human rights violations. The organization is dedicated to ensuring that Turkish prisons meet international human rights standards and respect human dignity.

These efforts by CİSST to provide transparent and accessible information on prison conditions reflect a crucial step towards greater accountability and improved conditions within Turkey’s penal system.