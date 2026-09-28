'Cicero's order': 2,100-year-old tableware recovered from ancient shipwreck off Antalya

The finds include nut dishes, soup bowls, fish plates and trays in various sizes. The ministry said such wares were particularly sought after in Rome and were among the luxury tableware used across the Mediterranean world.

Amphorae thought to have been produced on several Aegean islands were also found in the wreck, indicating that the vessel was carrying goods from different production centers.

“We are bringing 2,100-year-old tableware to light from the depths of the Mediterranean,” Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media. “Plates, bowls and trays in 122 different forms and sizes reveal the luxury dining culture of the period.”