Church attack: 51 detained

The Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Branch teams of the İstanbul Police Department continue their efforts following the armed attack on the Saint Mary Church in Sarıyer, İstanbul, on Sunday (January 28).

The teams determined that two suspects, who arrived near the crime scene with a foreign-plated car and approached the church on foot, fled with the same vehicle to an address in Başakşehir after the attack.

51 individuals have been detained in an operation targeting 30 addresses simultaneously to apprehend the suspects responsible for the attack and those connected to it.

Weapon not found

Of the individuals detained, 23, who were found to have no connection to the incident, have been sent to a deportation center for removal. The 28 remaining suspects in custody have started the process of giving statements.

During the operation, searches around the location where A.K. from Tajikistan and D.T. from Russia, who carried out the armed attack, were apprehended, revealed masks believed to have been used in the incident. However, the weapon used in the attack could not be found.

ISIS claims Saint Mary Church attack on Sunday

According to the news on Anadolu Agency, the lawyer of the church, Afşin Hatipoğlu, announced that the church will reopen for worship with a ceremony scheduled for February 1, Thursday, at 19:00.

A large Turkish Republic flag has been hung at the main entrance of the church.

"The incident harmed all of Turkey"

On the other hand, Massimiliano Palinuro, the Spiritual Leader of the Latin Catholic Community, visited the church and expressed his sorrow about the attack.

"Our only strength is prayer," said Palinuro, continuing his statement:

"We need to thank the authorities. They captured the perpetrators with great effort. This incident not only harmed our congregation but all of Turkey, yet many people, civilian authorities, officials, neighbors, and all people stood by us. That's why we are pleased."

Massimiliano Palinuro left the church to attend the funeral of Tuncer Murat Cihan, who lost his life in the armed attack.

