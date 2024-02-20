CHP renominates Hatay mayor

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has taken a step back on the issue of changing the candidate in Hatay, announcing that the candidacy of Lütfü Savaş will continue.

In a written statement, the party said, "As a result of the latest evaluations on our party's candidacy for the Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality, it has been decided to continue Lütfü Savaş's candidacy based on the requests and consensus of our provincial organization, district organizations, and district mayoral candidates."

CHP leader Özgür Özel, in reference to the outcome of the latest survey conducted on February 19 concerning Hatay, stated, "Our polls indicate that with the support and approval of Lütfü Bey, we would win the election if we develop an alternative. If we do not act in this way and fail to hear the voice of Hatay, it shows that we may encounter some difficulties. Therefore, we need to evaluate the survey with Lütfü Bey and also assess it with other parties."

What happened?

Lütfü Savaş, who has been the mayor of Hatay since 2009, has faced criticism for his responsibility in the significant destruction during the earthquakes on February 6 and his refusal to accept it. The decision of the CHP to nominate Lütfü Savaş again for the mayoralty of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality in the local elections scheduled for March 31, 2024, has generated intense reactions both in the city and in the public. CHP leader Özgür Özel, however, stated that they made this decision because they were "clearly ahead in the polls."

Lütfü Savaş was protested during the anniversary commemoration of the February 6 earthquakes, attended by CHP leader Özgür Özel and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. In response, the CHP announced that new surveys would be conducted for Hatay.

Savaş, stating, "Our party leader's stance is clear, and my candidacy continues," described the protests during the February 6 commemoration as 'provocation' and held Hatay's former national footballer Gökhan Zan responsible for the incidents.

On February 15, Lütfü Savaş did not appear in the CHP's candidate introduction film titled "Our Business, Our Focus: Turkey! #TurkeyAlliance." Özgür Özel explained that Savaş was supposed to be in Hatay on the date of the shooting and thus did not participate in the introduction film, stating, "We are really making efforts to develop an alternative for the people of Hatay."

Lütfü Savaş did not attend the CHP's candidate introduction meeting held in Ankara on February 18, where only district mayoral candidates from Hatay took the stage.

CHP leader Özgür Özel met with Lütfü Savaş at the CHP Headquarters on February 19. Prior to the meeting, Özel, participating in a television program, emphasized the need to develop an 'alternative' together with Savaş, stating, "If the Hatay Alliance is not formed, the candidate of the People's Alliance will seize the opportunity." (VC/VK)