CHP nominates femicide suspect for mayor in Kars

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has nominated a femicide suspect as a mayoral candidate in Akyaka district of the eastern Kars province.

The daughter of the deceased woman, lawyer Dr. Dilek Ekmekçi, questioned, "How can a defendant tried for femicide be nominated as a candidate, and why is this not taken into consideration?"

Abandoned at birth and adopted when she was two months old, Ekmekçi discovered years later, through a DNA test conducted after exhumation, that she was the biological daughter of Pamuk Deniz, whom she had never known.

"My mother suffered for months with fatal injuries (fracture of the femoral head) while her brother, despite living in the same house, did not take her to the doctor, and then buried her without a burial permit when she died," says Ekmekçi.

Pamuk Deniz

Although Pamuk Deniz passed away in 2009, her family reported her death in 2011. The suspects for her killing are her brother, Abamüslüm Deniz, the CHP candidate, and his spouse. Investigating her mother's death, Ekmekçi ensured that her uncle Abamüslüm Deniz and relatives Orhan Deniz and Mustafa Deniz were prosecuted for making false statements to the population registry about Pamuk Deniz's death.

The trial concluded last month, with the defendants sentenced to six months of deferred imprisonment.

Ekmekçi also fought for the alleged murderers to be tried for the murder. The Kars Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against these two individuals. The prosecution requested that both defendants be tried on charges of "causing death by negligence."

The trial has been ongoing for two years.

Family Ministry intervened in the case

Additionally, the indictment included a petition regarding the Forensic Medicine report submitted by Dilek Ekmekçi, stating, "In the Forensic Medicine report dated 14/11/2018, it was stated that the cause of the bone fractures was not explained, that although the fractures did not occur shortly before death, they healed poorly without treatment and medical assistance, and it was highly likely that death occurred due to these fractures. Pamuk Deniz was not taken for treatment as claimed, and even if there is no evidence of actions aimed at killing or injuring, it will be seen in the file that Abamüslüm Deniz, who is the guarantor for his sister, is guilty of causing death by negligence."

The indictment also referred to the scientific opinion of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty, stating, "It is highly likely that the mechanism of the bone fracture detected in the victim occurred as a result of a fall, and it is also understood from the tissues formed around the fracture that the bone did not receive treatment and healed incorrectly due to the victim remaining motionless for a long time, and it is stated that her death occurred due to this fracture."

Abamüslüm Deniz

Furthermore, the indictment mentioned that when asked if Pamuk Deniz had voted in the local elections on March 29, 2019, it was determined that she had indeed voted.

Following the acceptance of the indictment, a lawsuit was filed against Abamüslüm Deniz and his wife at the Kars 2nd Heavy Penal Court.

In the ongoing trial that has lasted for about two years, Dilek Ekmekçi's sister, who was also abandoned at the same time as her, testified as a witness.

In addition to Dilek Ekmekçi, the Ministry of Family and Social Services also intervened in the trial.

Dilek Ekmekçi expressed her objection to the nomination of a candidate who is being tried for femicide, stating, "Femicides are political, and unfortunately, there is no party, government, or opposition to this." (EMK/VK)