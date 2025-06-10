CHP mayor dies after electric shock

Manisa Metropolitan Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who had been receiving treatment at a hospital after being electrocuted, could not be saved despite medical intervention.

Zeyrek, 48, was hospitalized after his heart stopped due to electrocution. He passed away at Manisa Celal Bayar University Hafsa Sultan Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Intensive care for three days

Zeyrek was severely injured on the night of June 6 after being electrocuted for three minutes while attempting to fix a malfunction in the pool motor room in the garden of his home. He was taken to the hospital and kept in intensive care for three days.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced Zeyrek’s death on his social media account.In his statement, Memişoğlu said: “Manisa Metropolitan Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who had been receiving treatment at the hospital after an accident, has passed away despite all efforts. We extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who mourn his loss.”

After the news was shared, Ferdi Zeyrek’s daughter Nehir Zeyrek posted a message saying: “Do not let my father’s death go unanswered.”

Investigation ongoing

As part of the investigation initiated by the Manisa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, statements have been taken from nearly 20 people, including medical staff, firefighters, and first responders. A panel of experts composed of mechanical and electrical engineers also conducted an on-site inspection.

The expert report, expected to be submitted to the Manisa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office next week, will include technical findings and determinations that are anticipated to shape the course of the investigation.

Condolence messages

CHP leader Özgür Özel shared a condolence message on his official X account following Zeyrek’s death.

“I don’t know how to write about such a pain,” Özel wrote. “How can one describe the loss of a brother? We lost the closest, the best, the most hardworking among us. A friend with whom I dreamed and realized those dreams. My deepest condolences to us all.”

President Erdoğan also shared a condolence message regarding Zeyrek’s death, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Manisa Metropolitan Mayor Mr. Ferdi Zeyrek due to a tragic accident. I pray for mercy upon him and extend my condolences to his family, colleagues, the people of Manisa, and the entire CHP organization.”

Tuncer Bakırhan, Co-Chair of the DEM Party, also released a condolence message. “Zeyrek’s death due to electrocution has deeply saddened all of us,” Bakırhan said. “Sharing this immense pain, I extend my condolences and patience to his valuable family, the Republican People’s Party, his loved ones, friends, and the people of Manisa.”

Funeral held in Manisa

Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently held in Silivri’s Marmara Prison, applied to the Ministry of Justice to attend Ferdi Zeyrek’s funeral. The request was made through his lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan. The petition emphasized a long-standing political and personal bond between İmamoğlu and Zeyrek.

At the funeral of Zeyrek on Tuesday, his wife Nurcan Zeyrek spoke about their life together, saying he always urged her to "stand tall" and promised she would do so for him and their three daughters.

CHP leader Özgür Özel, visibly shaken, described Zeyrek as deeply devoted to his family, city, and party, and credited him with achieving what once seemed impossible – winning Manisa with a historic margin. Özel stressed the heavy emotional burden left behind, saying, “Manisa is now entrusted to you, his daughters and family to us,” and called on everyone to honor Zeyrek’s memory by carrying forward his dedication.

Zeyrek was buried in the family cemetery in the Şehzadeler district, with funeral prayers held in Cumhuriyet Square following a procession from Hatuniye Mosque.

Who was Ferdi Zeyrek? Ferdi Zeyrek was born in Manisa in 1977. He graduated from the Department of Architecture at Uludağ University’s Faculty of Engineering and Architecture. He founded his own firm in Manisa, focusing on architectural projects and interior design. Zeyrek played an active role in the city’s development and restructuring and held leadership roles in civil society platforms such as “Don’t Touch Ulupark” and “Let the White Building Stand.” He served in various civil society organizations and associations. He held administrative roles and then became Chair of the Manisa Chamber of Architects for seven years. He also served in the Manisa Union of Academic Chambers and was a board member of Manisaspor between 2012–2014. He was a mayoral candidate from the CHP in the 2019 local elections. He served on the Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Council, the Şehzadeler Municipal Council, and as a member of the Zoning Commission. He also chaired the Zoning Commission in the CHP’s Yunusemre district branch and served as CHP Manisa Provincial Chair. He was elected Manisa Metropolitan Mayor in the March 31, 2024, Local Administration Elections with a historic victory. Ferdi Zeyrek married Nurcan Zeyrek in 2003 and was a father of three daughters. He died at the age of 48 due to electrocution.

(AB/EMK/DT)