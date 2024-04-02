TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 April 2024 11:18
 ~ Modified On: 2 April 2024 11:20
1 min Read

CHP gets majority in İstanbul city council

CHP won 184 seats, AKP won 130 seats, and MHP won 2 seats.

BIA News Desk
CHP gets majority in İstanbul city council

According to the unofficial results of the March 31 elections, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), won 51.14% (4 million 432 thousand 862 votes) and was elected as the mayor of Istanbul for the second time.

While CHP won 26 districts of Istanbul, the AKP took 13.

The opposition party also secured a majority in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council by winning 54 more council seats than the AKP.

Thus, the majority in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council, which was predominantly under the influence of the People's Alliance, shifted to the CHP.

Murat Ongun, Advisor to the Mayor of İstanbul, announced that CHP won 184 seats, AKP won 130 seats, and MHP won 2 seats in the Municipal Council. (RT/VK)

