CHP expels court-appointed İstanbul head

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has expelled six members, including Gürsel Tekin, who was appointed by court order as the party’s interim İstanbul provincial chair earlier this month.

The expulsions come amid escalating internal tensions within the party, with all the expelled members are known critics of the current party leadership.

Tekin’s appointment followed a court ruling on Sep 4, which imposed a temporary injunction on the party’s 2023 İstanbul provincial congress. The court found that allegations of procedural violations in the congress were “approximately proven,” leading to the suspension of the provincial leadership elected in that congress. In its place, the court assigned a new interim committee under the leadership of Tekin, a longtime member of the party and a former MP.

The CHP rejected the ruling and attempted to resist its enforcement. Tekin entered the party’s İstanbul headquarters under police escort on Sep 8. In response, the CHP formally changed the registered address of the headquarters and referred Tekin to the disciplinary board for expulsion.

After the party’s decision to expel him, Tekin issued a statement, saying, “I have been expelled from the party to which I’ve dedicated my life as a member of the Republican People’s Party, by individuals tainted by crime who represent not the party, but their personal interests.”

The CHP has faced pressure throughout the year from both internal rivalries and judicial actions. After longtime leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lost the party’s leadership to Özgür Özel in 2023, lawsuits were filed alleging misconduct in the İstanbul provincial congress and the main congress, two interconnected processes.

These lawsuits are still ongoing and Özel could lose his post depending on the court ruling.

In a countermove, the CHP held extraordinary congresses for both the party leadership and İstanbul provincial leadership in an effort to nullify the ongoing legal proceedings. Özel was re-elected the party's leader on Sep 21 and Özgür Çelik was re-elected the İstanbul head two days later.

Separately, over 15 CHP mayors, including those in major cities like İstanbul, Adana, and Antalya, have been suspended or arrested in connection with corruption investigations.

The CHP leadership views these legal moves as part of an effort by the government to reshape the party through the courts while the ruling party rejects such accusations. (VK)