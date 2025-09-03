CHP expels court-appointed interim İstanbul leader in response to congress suspension

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has expelled long-time member Gürsel Tekin, who was appointed by a court as interim head of the party’s İstanbul provincial branch, party leader Özgür Özel announced during a live broadcast late yesterday.

Özel's move came hours after an İstanbul court suspended the results of the CHP’s 2023 İstanbul congress, citing allegations of vote-buying and other irregularities. In an interim decision, the court ruled that the claims were "approximately proven" and imposed a temporary injunction, suspending the existing provincial leadership. It appointed a new interim board led by Tekin, a former MP and senior party figure.

Özel, who later joined a live broadcast on the pro-opposition network Halk TV, said, “Gürsel Tekin has been expelled from the CHP. No one who was not elected by CHP members can enter our headquarters or provincial offices,” adding that the party would not comply with the court’s decision and would expel anyone who accepted the interim leadership post.

Since the ruling is a temporary injunction, the CHP can decline to implement it for now, though doing so could lead to a separate civil lawsuit challenging its noncompliance. Özel said the party’s legal team is reviewing the decision and will file an objection.

Turkey's main opposition party investigated over vote buying allegations during congress

Implying that the court's move was politically motivated, Özel remarked, "They think, ‘We can’t defeat the CHP, so let’s eliminate it altogether.' This nation will not allow a party founded on the battlefields to be shut down by a first instance court,” referring to the CHP’s founding during Turkey’s war of independence.

Later, Tekin responded to Özel's remarks by saying he did not recognize the expulsion decision. In a written statement shared during a program on TV100, he said, “I do not accept this decision. You cry about [the ruling] AK Party’s judiciary, but you're acting even worse. You cannot expel me or refer me to the disciplinary board without asking me or granting me a right to defense.”

Tekin had publicly announced his resignation from the party in Feb 2024, citing a departure from the CHP’s founding principles following Özel's election to the party leadership. However, Özel revealed yesterday that Tekin had not officially formalized the resignation.

Internal rift

The developments reflect an internal power struggle between two blocs within the main opposition party. Tekin is known to be aligned with former party chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who had led the CHP for 14 years before being defeated by Özel in Nov 2023.

Earlier this year, investigations were launched into alleged irregularities during both the national and İstanbul provincial congresses won by the bloc led by Özel. If courts confirm wrongdoing in these cases, the current party leadership could be removed.

Some observers close to the CHP interpret the lawsuits as part of a broader effort by the government to oust Özel and reinstate Kılıçdaroğlu.

The internal power struggle began after Kılıçdaroğlu lost the May 2023 presidential election to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Despite criticism over his candidacy due to his perceived low chances, Kılıçdaroğlu ran and lost in what was seen as Erdoğan’s most challenging election in his two-decade rule due to Turkey’s severe economic crisis.

Following the defeat, İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of the CHP’s most popular figures and currently in pre-trial detention on corruption charges, launched a “change” movement within the party. Backed by İmamoğlu, Özel defeated Kılıçdaroğlu at the November 2023 congress. Allegations of misconduct in local and national congress processes later surfaced, leading to the current judicial challenges.

YouTube leak sheds light on internal power struggle in CHP after election defeat

Since İmamoğlu’s detention, which caused nationwide protests in March, the CHP has faced a broad crackdown, with multiple corruption investigations launched against its municipalities. The mayors of the metropolitan cities of Antalya and Adana, along with 12 district mayors, have been suspended from office.

The CHP sees these moves as part of the government’s efforts to undermine its gains in the 2024 local elections, where the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered its most significant loss in 23 years in power. (VK)