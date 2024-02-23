CHP candidate in Ankara uses discriminatory language towards refugee children

During his election campaign in Ankara, Veli Gündüz Şahin, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for Mayor of the Mamak district, used discriminatory language towards migrant children he encountered on the streets.

Pointing at the children, he remarked to those around him, "I can send these kids back to their country. They will become a big problem for the country when they grow up."

Inquiring if the children were from Iraq, Şahin received the response, "Yes, they Iraqi." He continued, "When they grow up, they should go to their country. Therefore, let those who don't vote for me hear this. I can send these kids back to their country. They shouldn't even vote for me. Do you understand? No one should vote. That's why if they withdraw my candidacy, these kids will become a big problem for our country when they grow up."

Those around the mayoral candidate applauded, saying, "Well done, Mr. Mayor."

After the footage circulated on social media, Şahin faced backlash for his remarks and attitude.

The Migrant Union Initiative issued a warning to Şahin and all politicians attempting to gain votes through anti-migrant sentiment: "Stop using migrants as election material! The real problem for our country is the rise of this hate speech in leadership. You are the obstacle to people living together harmoniously." (AÖ/VK)