NEWS
Date published: 8 April 2024 14:57
 ~ Modified On: 8 April 2024 14:59
2 min Read

CHP calls for election rerun in Hatay over 'votes cast on behalf of deceased people'

The main opposition party claims votes were cast on behalf of over 3,000 people who were killed in the 2023 earthquakes.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
CHP calls for election rerun in Hatay over 'votes cast on behalf of deceased people'

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has filed a petition with the Supreme Election Council (YSK) demanding a rerun of the mayoral election in Hatay, citing alleged irregularities involving votes cast in the names of deceased individuals. 

The CHP says that in the March 31 local elections, there was a discrepancy of 2,569 votes between the winning Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate and the CHP's nominee, Lütfü Savaş, while 3,389 votes were reportedly cast by individuals who were killed in the devastating earthquakes in February 2023. Hatay was the hardest-hit city from the quakes, with over 24,000 people losing their lives.

Party leader Özgür Özel and senior officials yesterday gathered outside the YSK building in Ankara, the capital. The party's secretary-general, Selin Sayek Böke, emphasized the need for the YSK to act objectively and adhere to legal standards in reviewing the election results.

The YSK has yet to issue a decision on the CHP's petition. 

The CHP massively expanded its presence in the local polls, incurring the ruling AKP its heaviest defeat in its two-decade rule. However, re-nominating Lütfü Savaş raised public criticism over his perceived responsibility in the destruction in Hatay following the quakes. Eventually, the ruling AKP’s candidate won in the city by a slight margin. (VK)

february 6 earhquakes 2024 local elections
