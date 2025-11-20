TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 November 2025 13:51
 ~ Modified On: 20 November 2025 13:58
2 min Read

Child worker dies after torture by colleagues in southeastern Turkey

One suspect has been formally arrested as an investigatio into the incident is ongoing.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

A 15-year-old worker died late yesterday following three days in intensive care after being tortured by his coworkers at a carpentry workshop in the Bozova district of Urfa.

The child, identified as Muhammed Kendirci, was reportedly tied up and tortured on Nov 16 by a senior worker, Habip Aksoy, and another unidentified colleague. The two used a high-pressure air compressor to inflict severe internal injuries on the teenager.

Witnesses called emergency services after seeing Kendirci collapse. He was initially taken to a state hospital but due to the severity of his condition, he was moved to the Harran University Research and Training Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. Despite medical intervention, Kendirci succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Aksoy was detained by police. He was initially released under judicial control. However, after the family's formal complaint and an appeal, a court issued an arrest warrant, and Aksoy was taken into custody again and later formally arrested.

The boy’s father, identified by his initials A.K., called for those responsible to be held accountable. “We want justice and punishment for those who did this,” he was quoted as saying by Mezopotamya Agency (MA), reacting to Aksoy's initial release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
children Child labor
