According to the 2022 data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜIK) in the past months, out of a total of 4,146 suicide cases, 81 were below the age of 15, and 410 were children aged 15-19, indicating that a total of 491 children lost their lives due to suicide in 2022. In 2021, it was reported that 71 children under the age of 15 and 377 children aged 15-19 died by suicide.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) Children's Rights Commission, bringing these numbers back to the public agenda, issued a press release with the demand for "investigation of child suicides."

"Suicides among girls more prevalent in some regions"

The İHD statement indicates that they have been closely monitoring the alarming increase in child and youth suicides across Turkey in recent times with concern. It states, "Statistical data reveals a 40% increase in child suicides in the last two years. Upon detailed examination of these data, it is observed that suicides among girls are more prevalent in some regions."

The statement emphasizes the need to prioritize policies that empower children. It states:

"It was reported in the press that a 14-year-old child named I.A from Cizre district of Şırnak took her own life at home in the past week."

"Again in Cizre, it was publicized that two sisters, 16-year-old Z.C and 17-year-old Z.C, attempted suicide by jumping into the Tigris River. The 16-year-old was rescued and taken to the hospital, while the 17-year-old is reported to have gone missing in the river and has not been found yet."

"Child suicides should be investigated"

The statements by İHD includes the following views:

*Child suicides can develop due to the adverse effects of economic, social, and cultural structures, as well as pressures created by war and conflict environments, leading to feelings of oppression, siege, hopelessness, and worthlessness.

*In child suicides in Turkey, factors such as economic poverty, forced early marriages, and child sexual abuse are known to have a significant impact.

*Furthermore, the ongoing conflict, bans, and societal tension in Kurdish provinces are known to contribute to insecurity and hopelessness, affecting suicides.

*All recent child suicides, especially those in Cizre, should be thoroughly investigated. Policies empowering children should be prioritized by identifying the economic, social, and psychological reasons that lead children to suicide.

*Child suicides should be investigated. Conventions related to children's rights should be implemented. (AEK/PE)