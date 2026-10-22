TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 22.10.2026 16:36 22 October 2026 16:36
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.10.2026 16:39 22 October 2026 16:39
Read Read:  2 minute

Central bank reduces interest rates for first time in nine months

The decision is not expected to bring a significant immediate reduction in interest rates on consumer, auto or mortgage loans.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Central bank reduces interest rates for first time in nine months
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

Turkey’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point, from 37% to 36%, marking its first rate reduction in nine months.

The bank announced the decision following a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets the benchmark one-week repo auction rate.

The bank also lowered its overnight lending rate from 40% to 39% and its overnight borrowing rate from 35.5% to 34.5%.

At its previous meeting in September, the committee had kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 37%.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the central bank said recent inflation data pointed to a continued slowdown in underlying price pressures.

"Despite monthly fluctuations, recent inflation figures and leading indicators confirm the deceleration in the underlying trend of inflation," the statement said. "Data on economic activity as well as the limited pass-through of supply shocks to domestic prices indicate that domestic demand remains weak."

The committee also warned that elevated energy prices could put upward pressure on inflation. It said it was closely monitoring the effects of geopolitical developments on costs, economic activity and expectations.

Limited immediate impact expected on loan rates

The one-percentage-point reduction in the benchmark rate does not automatically translate into an equivalent decline in the interest rates banks offer customers.

Lending and deposit rates depend on several factors, including banks' funding costs, liquidity conditions, risk assessments, loan maturities and market expectations.

As a result, the decision is not expected to bring a significant immediate reduction in interest rates on consumer, auto or mortgage loans. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Central Bank interest rates
related news
Central Bank keeps interest rate constant
22 April 2026
/haber/central-bank-keeps-interest-rate-constant-318991
Turkey’s interest rate surpasses inflation for the first time in three years
17 October 2024
/haber/turkeys-interest-rate-surpasses-inflation-for-the-first-time-in-three-years-300848
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Central Bank keeps interest rate constant
22 April 2026
/haber/central-bank-keeps-interest-rate-constant-318991
Turkey’s interest rate surpasses inflation for the first time in three years
17 October 2024
/haber/turkeys-interest-rate-surpasses-inflation-for-the-first-time-in-three-years-300848
Back to Top