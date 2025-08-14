Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2026 and 2027

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan announced today that the year-end inflation forecast for 2025 will remain unchanged at 24%, while projections for the following years have been revised upward. The 2026 forecast has been raised from 12% to 16%, and the 2027 forecast from 8% to 9%.

Karahan presented the bank’s third Inflation Report of the year at its headquarters in the İstanbul Financial Center.

The Central Bank has introduced a new system that includes interim targets in addition to annual inflation forecasts. Karahan said these interim targets will remain unchanged between reporting periods unless extraordinary developments occur.

“In previous reports, our year-end inflation forecast for 2025 was 24%. We are maintaining this figure as our 2025 interim target,” Karahan said. “For 2026 and 2027, we have set our interim targets at 16% and 9%, respectively.”

In the bank’s second Inflation Report earlier this year, the 2025 year-end inflation forecast was also kept at 24%, while forecasts for 2026 and 2027 were 12% and 8%, respectively. (HA/VK)