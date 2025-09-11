TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 11 September 2025 14:24
 ~ Modified On: 11 September 2025 15:17
1 min Read

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 2.5 points to 40.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee said the core trend of inflation slowed in August.

BIA News Desk

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 2.5 points to 40.50%
AA

The Central Bank has announced a 250 basis point cut to its benchmark interest rate, reducing the one-week repo auction rate from 43% to 40.50%.

The bank also lowered the overnight lending rate from 46% to 43.5%, and the overnight borrowing rate from 41.5% to 39%.

In its statement, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the core trend of inflation slowed in August. However, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) had reported monthly inflation at 2.04% and annual inflation at 32.95% in its most recent bulletin. (HA/VK)

