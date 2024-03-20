TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 March 2024 16:07
 ~ Modified On: 20 March 2024 16:12
2 min Read

Censorship on bianet article lifted after top court ruling

New regarding the death of a patient in an İzmir hospital was censored. The censorship has been lifted after the Constitutional Court annulled a law article allowing access bans on grounds of "violation of personal rights."

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Censorship on bianet article lifted after top court ruling

The access ban imposed on a bianet article regarding Abidin Karataş, who passed away at Medicana International Hospital in İzmir after undergoing angiography, has been lifted.

This decision comes following the Constitutional Court's annullment of Article 9 of Law No. 5651, which allowed access bans and the removal of content on grounds of "violation of personal rights."

In line with this ruling, the İzmir 5th Penal Judgeship of Peace in İzmir the censorship imposed on news related to Medicana.

Alongside bianet, news articles on Evrensel, BirGün, Gerçek Gündem, Haber24, Ege’de Son Söz, and Manşet Türkiye’s news, as well as posts on Ekşi Sözlük website and X, have been made accessible again.

Patient dies in ICU, family learns it by chance: 'Your father apparently died...'
30 June 2022

What happened?

In July 2022, Abidin Karataş, a 56-year-old who went to Medicana International Hospital in İzmir for routine health checks, became ill after undergoing angiography. He passed away after being taken to intensive care.

Karataş's family filed a complaint, leading to an investigation by the prosecutor's office due to suspicions of a "suspicious death." An autopsy was requested, and an investigation into Karataş's death was initiated.

Ruken Tuncel from bianet covered the incident with the headline "My father walked in perfectly healthy, came out in a coffin," bringing forth the allegations of Gülşah Karataş, Abidin Karataş's lawyer daughter.

However, Medicana International claimed that 'personal rights were violated' and obtained a censorship decision on the news through a court application. (HA/VK)

