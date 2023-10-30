Celebrations on the 100th anniversary of the Republic

Turkey celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic. Parades were held in all provinces and in Ankara,the capital, leaders and government officials ascended to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Ceremony at Anıtkabir

The ceremony at Anıtkabir was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, CHP Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, MHP Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, İYİ Party Chairperson Meral Akşener, ministers, high-ranking judiciary members, military officials, and numerous politicians.

Erdoğan, after the ceremony, signed the Anıtkabir Special Book and wrote these lines: "Dear Atatürk, as a nation, we are experiencing the pride and joy of reaching the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, which you called 'my greatest work.' On this important milestone in our history, we once again remember you, your comrades-in-arms, and our dear martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives without blinking an eye. During our 21-year rule, we have tried to take good care of the trust you left us. As an administration that has brought Turkey together with the biggest investment initiatives in its history, we are determined, along with our alliance partners and our people, to crown the second century of our Republic with the Turkey Century. Our Republic is safer than ever, in capable and trustworthy hands. Rest in peace, and may the 100th anniversary of our Republic be blessed."

The Turkish Air Force's aerobatics team SOLOTÜRK also performed an aerial show over Anıtkabir to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

In the ceremony at the building of the first Grand National Assembly, where members of parliament, political party representatives, and bureaucrats attended Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's speech from October 29, 1923, in that venue was played. The Speaker of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş congratulated October 29 in this ceremony.

Ceremony with 100 military vessels at the Bosphorous

The Naval Forces Command organized a ceremony with 100 military vessels to celebrate saililng through the Bosphorus. The Air Force Command accompanied the navy with F-16s, and the 1st Army Command in İstanbul fired 101 cannon shots. The people of Istanbul watched the ceremony at differnt locations by the Bosphorus.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council held an extraordinary meeting with the "100th Year" agenda. During the ceremony, a special film titled "The 100th Year of the Republic" was shown, depicting the history of local governments in Turkey and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council.

Speaking at the meeting, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said, "We may be at a turning point in world history. We are in a moment where universal values, human dignity, freedom, and equality are greatly harmed. We are in a moment when the international system built on the idea of national independence is shaken. In the midst of this turmoil, it is crucial for us to understand the value of our Republic, to take it as a reference, not only for us but also for our region, our brotherly peoples, and the whole world."

Women's organizations emphasized secularism

Women's organizations also made statements regarding the importance of Republic Day as a guarantor of secularism and women's rights.

The Women's Coalition stated in its announcement: "We, the female citizens of the Republic, are not only protecting our rights and equality but also the concept of citizenship itself. We know that the Republic is the name of a society made up of citizens, not oppressors and oppressed. Equality, justice, and freedom can only be established on this basis."

"For us, the Republic belongs to those who tirelessly fight for the sovereignty of the people without belonging to a single individual, family, class, or gender, both a hundred years ago and today! Long live the secular Republic, long live those who have never given up on equality and freedom for a hundred years!"

Erdoğan announces a day off for students

Furthermore, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the evening, announced on social media that schools would be closed for one day. Following the celebrations of October 29, Erdoğan shared on social media that preschools, primary schools, middle schools, and high schools would be closed on Monday, October 30. (HA/EMK/PE)