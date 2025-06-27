Cartoonist acquitted over ‘pandemic sex’ strip after five years

Cartoonist Zehra Ömeroğlu was acquitted after nearly five years on trial for a cartoon published in the satirical magazine Leman in 2020. The cartoon, titled “Sex during the pandemic,” had led to obscenity charges, with prosecutors seeking up to three years in prison and a judicial fine equivalent to 5,000 days.

The 13th hearing of the case was held at yesterday an İstanbul penal court of first instance. It was attended by Erol Önderoğlu, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative in Turkey, and members of FreeMuse, an organization that advocates for artistic freedom.

In its final opinion, the prosecutor's office maintained its demand for a sentence. Ömeroğlu’s legal team argued that the cartoon should be protected under the Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works, framing it as an expression of free speech.

Defense lawyers also cited an expert report dated Mar 5, which found the cartoon to be of artistic value.

The court ruled that Ömeroğlu had committed no crime and acquitted her of all charges.

"Hmm, I don't have any loss of taste or smell," the man thinks while performing oral sex on his partner.

(AEK/VK)