Can Atalay's message from prison: 'It's a historical responsibility to take a joint stance'

Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Utku Çakırözer visited Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) MP Can Atalay, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the Gezi Park Case, a trial where the Constitutional Court ruled a second violation against him, along with Gezi detainees Osman Kavala and Tayfun Kahraman in Silivri's Marmara Prison.

Atalay conveyed a message through Çakırözer, stating, "There is a state crisis, and resolving this state crisis is the responsibility of everyone who feels responsibility towards the country, both the ruling party and the opposition." He emphasized, "We are at a turning point. It is a historical responsibility for all political and social groups who are already in intensive care, stand for our democracy, and want to uphold the smallest bit of the legal order to take a separate but undoubtedly common stance."

Tayfun Kahraman, in his message, expressed, "I wish for a year where we can look at each other more safely and understand each other better. We need an environment where we talk about togetherness, not polarization, injustices, or lawlessness. Hopefully, in 2024, we will create this atmosphere together."

After the prison visit, Çakırözer made a statement in front of the prison, saying, "Despite seven months since his election, Hatay Deputy Can Atalay is still being held in Silivri Prison. The Constitutional Court has twice ruled that there was a violation of rights. Unfortunately, Can Atalay has not been able to come to the Turkish Grand National Assembly and start his duty. Today, I met with him. After the Constitutional Court's decision yesterday, the court sent its decision regarding him to the Court of Cassation." (RT/VK)