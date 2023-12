Call from artists and writers: Yılmaz Güney should be retried

Over 200 artists and writers, including screenwriters, directors, and actors, have requested a retrial for the case in which Yılmaz Güney was accused of killing Judge Sefa Mutlu.

Bişar Abdi Alınak, the lawyer of the Güney family, who applied to Ankara 1st Heavy Penal Court on behalf of Yılmaz Güney's wife Fatoş Güney and their children Yılmaz and Güney Pütün, had requested the reopening of the grave of Judge Sefa Mutlu in the village of Suvermez in Nevşehir's Derinkuyu district and a retrial for Güney.

“Let the facts come to light”

The signatories in the mentioned signature campaign expressed the following:

*We have become aware through public channels of the family's lawyers' demand for a retrial and the opening of the conquered grave, related to the 'Yumurtalık Incident,' which is the basis for attacks against screenwriter, director, and actor Yılmaz Güney.

*We, who bring together hundreds of thousands of poor people across the country with cinema and proudly recall the works that world cinema admires in Turkish cinema, are saddened by the targeting of Yılmaz Güney and his family with hate speech.

*Claims and new findings regarding this incident, which has been the subject of politics and media since its occurrence, have been brought back to the judiciary through lawyers with great seriousness and detailed information. Therefore, the necessity has arisen to scientifically evaluate unresolved suspicions for years, not leaving them to speculative debates, but through judicial findings and new evidence.

*We, the undersigned artists, believe that the guarantee of legal protection and the right not to be tarnished apply not only to Güney and his family but also to everyone involved in art. We are of the opinion that this issue can be resolved through a retrial and a scientific investigation.

*We share our hope with the public that the family's and lawyers' request will be accepted, emphasizing the significance of this process in the cultural and intellectual history of our country.

*Let the issue be judged, and let the truth be illuminated through a retrial.

The list of signatories includes:

Adil Okay (Writer), Adnan Tataroğlu (Photography Artist), Ahmet Aksel, Ahmet Ümit (Poet - Writer), Ahu Öztürk (Director), Alaettin Bahçekapılı (Writer), Ali Fuat Onan (Actor), Ali Papur (Musician), Ali Sürmeli (Film Actor), Aliye Özlü (Writer), Aliye Tuzun (Producer), Arzu Okay (Actor), Avni Sağlam (Musician), Aydın Bulut (Director), Aydın Sayman (Director), Ayla Yılmaz (Musician), Bahariye Alpman (Musician), Banu Bozdemir (Film Writer), Baran Bozyel (Musician), Baran Seyhan (Director), Barbaros Şansal (Fashion Designer), Barış Atay (Actor/Politician), Barış Dinçel (Actor), Beksav-Grup Vardiya (Musician), Biket İlhan (Director), Burhan Karacan (Musician), Bülent Emrah Parlak (Actor), Bülent Keser (Actor), Bülent Pelit (Actor), Cahit Berkay (Musician), Can Ersal (Architect-Artist), Caner Cindoruk (Actor), Caner Ural (Film Writer), Cezmi Ersöz (Actor), Cihan Çelik (Musician), Ciwan Haco (Musician), Demir Keskin (Director), Deniz Barut (Actor), Deniz Türkali (Actor - Musician), Ece Temelkuran (Writer), Emrah Karaca (Musician), Emrah Dönmez (Editing Producer), Ercan Aydın (Musician), Ercan Bingöl (Musician), Erdal Bayrakoğlu (Musician), Erdinç Duman (Musician), Erol Arslan (Poet), Ersin Korkut (Actor), Eylem Eğin (Musician), Fereç Ezda Çelik (Director), Fırat Gürsoy (Screenwriter), Füsun Demirel (Actor), Galip Görür (Actor), Göksel Tuzun (Producer), Grup İsyan Ateşi (Musician), Gül Şimşek (Musician), Grup Yorum (Musician), Gülay (Musician), Gülten Kaya, Hakan Yaşar (Painter), Halide Yıldırım (Poet - Editor), Halil Ergün (Actor), Halil Yıldız (Producer/Musician), Haluk Tolga İlhan (Musician), Hasan Ali Sezer (Musician), Hasan Yıldız (Musician), Hatice Özbay (Journalist - Writer), Havanur Karabulut (Musician), Hayri Yetik (Poet - Writer), Heja Netirk (Musician), Hüseyin Turan (Musician), Hüsnü Yıldız (Musician), Işıl Özgentürk (Director), İlkay Akkaya (Musician), İnci Pamirtan (Director), İsmail Hacıoğlu (Actor), İsmail Özdilek (Columnist), Kadir Demir (Musician), Kazım Taşkın, Kenan Yersiz (Musician), Kerem Fırtına (Actor), Korhan Yurtsever (Director), Korkut Akın (Director - Writer), Kutsal Evcimen (Musician), Levent Kaçar (Writer - Documentary Producer), Levent Üzümcü (Actor), Mahmut Wenda Koyuncu (Producer), Mazlum Zeynel (Musician), Mehmet Altun (Writer), Mehmet Erbil (Theater - Writer), Mehmet Koç (Musician), Mehmet Ülker (Musician), Meli Bendeli (Actor), Melih Biçer (Musician), Menderes Samancılar (Theater and Film Actor), Metin Avdaç (Director), Metin Yeğin (Writer), Mikail Değirmenci (Musician), Murat Güler (Musician), Murat Muslu (Actor), Murat Tolga Şen (Film Writer), Muzaffer Gezer (Poet), Müjde Ar (Theater and Film Actor), Nebahat Çehre (Actor), Necla Demirci (Director), Necmettin Çobanoğlu (Actor), Neslihan Acar (Actor), Nur Sürer (Actor), Nurettin Güleç (Musician), Orhan Aydın (Theater Actor), Osman Bozkurt (Photography Artist), Ömer Uğur (Director), Önder Esmer (Director), Özcan Öztürk, Özgür Başkaya (Theater Director), Özgür Zeybek (Writer), Özkan Binol (Film Writer), Özlem Gerçek (Musician), Pınar Aydınlar (Musician), Pınar Kula (Assistant Director), Ramazan Akboğa (Actor), Rıza Sönmez (Actor), Rutkay Aziz (Actor), Sami Aydoğan (Writer), Sarp Kuray (Assistant Director - Coordinator), Sayım Çınar (Film Writer), Sedef Avcı (Actor), Semyani Perizade (Musician), Serap Ogan Eren (Actor), Sercihan Alioğlu (Film Actor), Serhad Raşa (Musician), Serhat Çarmıha (Musician), Sevim Eren (Musician), Seyfettin Araç (Writer), Sırrı Süreyya Önder (Director - Politician), Sibel Özbudun (Researcher - Writer), Sinan Güngör (Musician), Songül Bulur (Musician), Stare Yıldırım (Director), Suat Kaya (Musician), Suat Suna (Actor), Suat Usta (Actor), Suavi (Musician - Lyricist), Şanar Yurdatapan (Composer - Lyricist), Şenol Akdağ (Musician), Şevin (Musician), Şiwan Perver (Musician), Tamer Levent (Actor), Taner Cindoruk (Actor), Tara Mamedova (Musician), Hüseyin Tabak (Director), Taner Güven, Taner Özdemir (Musician), Tarık Günlü (Screenwriter - Assistant Director), Temel Demirer (Researcher - Writer), Tuğrul Tülek (Actor), Tuna Arman (Actor), Ufuk Demirbilek (President of the Cinema-Television Union), Yakup Akdemir (Writer and dry leaf carving artist), Yalçın Dönmez (Musician), Yasemin Arikan, Yasemin Yalçın (Actor), Yaşar Gündem (Theater Actor), Yaşar Seyman (Writer - Ankara PEN Representative), Yavuz Ekinci (Writer), Yüksel Aksu (Director), Zafer Ayden (Writer), Zafer Doruk (Writer), Zafer Yılmaz (Actor).

Yılmaz Güney

Yılmaz Güney (1937 – 1984) was a Kurdish film director, screenwriter, novelist, and actor. He quickly rose to prominence in the Turkish film industry. Many of his works were devoted to the plight of ordinary working-class people in Turkey. Güney won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982 for the film Yol (The Road) which he co-produced with Şerif Gören. He was at constant odds with the Turkish government over the portrayal of Kurdish culture, people and language in his movies.

After being convicted of killing judge Sefa Mutlu in 1974 (a charge which he denied), Güney fled the country and was later stripped of his citizenship. A year before his death in 1983, he co-founded the Kurdish Institute of Paris together with the Kurdish poets Cegerxwîn and Hejar among others. He is laid to rest at Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris. (Source: Wikipedia)

