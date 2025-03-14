TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 14 March 2025 14:49
 ~ Modified On: 14 March 2025 16:15
2 min Read

Business mogul files complaint against 26 journalists from same newspaper

If prosecutors accept the complaint and proceed with a case, each journalist could face prison sentences ranging from one to 4.5 years, with potential total sentences reaching up to 17.5 years.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Business mogul files complaint against 26 journalists from same newspaper
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mehmet Cengiz

Businessperson Mehmet Cengiz, the owner of Cengiz Holding, has filed a criminal complaint against 26 journalists from the pro-opposition Sözcü newspaper, accusing them of various offenses related to their reporting on him and his company.

Cengiz is seeking charges against the journalists due to 174 articles published between Oct 9 and Feb 3, in both the print and online editions of Sözcü. The complaint includes allegations of "disturbing individuals' peace and tranquility" (Turkish Penal Code Article 123), "inciting hatred and enmity among the public" (Article 216), "spreading misleading information" (Article 217/A), "inciting noncompliance with laws" (Article 217), as well as "insult and defamation" (Article 125). Some of the journalists have been summoned for questioning.

If prosecutors accept the complaint and proceed with a case, each journalist could face prison sentences ranging from one to 4.5 years, with potential total sentences reaching up to 17.5 years.

Among the 174 articles cited in the complaint, 107 were published in Sözcü’s print edition, while 67 appeared on its website. Some of these reports included statements made by lawmakers in the parliament.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

The complaint names six columnists, including Necati Doğru, Saygı Öztürk, Emin Özgönül, Güney Öztürk, Sultan Uçar, and former Sözcü columnist Deniz Zeyrek.

Ten editors and reporters are also listed, along with the website's chief editor, Ercüment İşleyen, corporate representative Berk Cömert, and responsible news editor Mahir Ağar. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
related news
Despite facing resistance from villagers, Cengiz Holding wants to expand İkizdere stone quarry
3 May 2021
/haber/despite-facing-resistance-from-villagers-cengiz-holding-wants-to-expand-ikizdere-stone-quarry-243485
How has Cengiz Holding destroyed Turkey's forests?
24 December 2020
/haber/how-has-cengiz-holding-destroyed-turkey-s-forests-236551
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Despite facing resistance from villagers, Cengiz Holding wants to expand İkizdere stone quarry
3 May 2021
/haber/despite-facing-resistance-from-villagers-cengiz-holding-wants-to-expand-ikizdere-stone-quarry-243485
How has Cengiz Holding destroyed Turkey's forests?
24 December 2020
/haber/how-has-cengiz-holding-destroyed-turkey-s-forests-236551
Back to Top