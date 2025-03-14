Business mogul files complaint against 26 journalists from same newspaper

Businessperson Mehmet Cengiz, the owner of Cengiz Holding, has filed a criminal complaint against 26 journalists from the pro-opposition Sözcü newspaper, accusing them of various offenses related to their reporting on him and his company.

Cengiz is seeking charges against the journalists due to 174 articles published between Oct 9 and Feb 3, in both the print and online editions of Sözcü. The complaint includes allegations of "disturbing individuals' peace and tranquility" (Turkish Penal Code Article 123), "inciting hatred and enmity among the public" (Article 216), "spreading misleading information" (Article 217/A), "inciting noncompliance with laws" (Article 217), as well as "insult and defamation" (Article 125). Some of the journalists have been summoned for questioning.

If prosecutors accept the complaint and proceed with a case, each journalist could face prison sentences ranging from one to 4.5 years, with potential total sentences reaching up to 17.5 years.

Among the 174 articles cited in the complaint, 107 were published in Sözcü’s print edition, while 67 appeared on its website. Some of these reports included statements made by lawmakers in the parliament.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

The complaint names six columnists, including Necati Doğru, Saygı Öztürk, Emin Özgönül, Güney Öztürk, Sultan Uçar, and former Sözcü columnist Deniz Zeyrek.

Ten editors and reporters are also listed, along with the website's chief editor, Ercüment İşleyen, corporate representative Berk Cömert, and responsible news editor Mahir Ağar. (HA/VK)