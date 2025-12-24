Bus carrying thousands of firearm parts seized en route to İstanbul

Police have intercepted a passenger bus carrying thousands of firearm parts intended for delivery to İstanbul, following a nearly two-year investigation into an arms smuggling network based in the northwestern province of Düzce.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Düzce Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office after around 23 months of technical and physical surveillance, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The suspects reportedly attempted to avoid detection by concealing the weapon components in a long-distance passenger bus.

Authorities took action after receiving intelligence that a major shipment would take place on Dec 23 and secured multiple locations, including businesses and warehouses used by the suspects.

Surveillance teams observed materials being loaded into a car and a passenger bus with boxes and bags at a property in the Tokuşlar neighborhood. Police launched the operation as the vehicles entered the highway from the bus terminal connection road.

A search of the vehicles uncovered 46,655 pistol components. Authorities stated that the seized parts could be assembled into about 2,100 handguns. Additionally, a search of a storage facility yielded three unlicensed pistols and various types of ammunition.

The suspects were detained under Law No. 6136, which regulates the possession and trade of firearms. (VK)