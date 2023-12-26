TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 26 December 2023 16:46
 ~ Modified On: 26 December 2023 16:49
1 min Read

Building collapses during controlled demolition in İstanbul

A worker who remained in the debris aftet the collapse has been rescued and hospitalized.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
In the neighborhood of Caferağa, located in the Kadıköy district of Istanbul, a collapse occurred in a building during today's controlled demolition activities.

According to information provided by residents of the neighborhood, firefighting teams and municipal crews from Kadıköy immediately initiated search and rescue operations upon receiving the notification.

As a result of the efforts of the rescue teams, a worker was successfully extracted from the rubble and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident took place on Neşe Street during the planned demolition operations, causing a temporary disruption in the neighborhood. (TY/VK)

