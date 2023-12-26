Building collapses during controlled demolition in İstanbul

In the neighborhood of Caferağa, located in the Kadıköy district of Istanbul, a collapse occurred in a building during today's controlled demolition activities.

According to information provided by residents of the neighborhood, firefighting teams and municipal crews from Kadıköy immediately initiated search and rescue operations upon receiving the notification.

As a result of the efforts of the rescue teams, a worker was successfully extracted from the rubble and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident took place on Neşe Street during the planned demolition operations, causing a temporary disruption in the neighborhood. (TY/VK)