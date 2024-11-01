TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 1 November 2024 10:42
 ~ Modified On: 1 November 2024 20:28
2 min Read

Brother of PKK militant involved in Ankara attack dismissed from municipal job

The measure violates the principle of individual criminal responsibility.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Brother of PKK militant involved in Ankara attack dismissed from municipal job
TUSAŞ facility in the aftermath of the attack. (AA)

The Çiğli Municipality in İzmir has dismissed D.A., a security chief employed by the municipality and brother of Mine Sevjin Alçiçek, one of the two individuals accused of carrying out a deadly armed attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facility in the capital of Ankara on Oct. 23.

Çiğli Mayor Onur Emrah Yıldız, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced D.A.’s termination, citing security concerns and reiterating the municipality’s position. “Our stance on this matter and the reasons behind our decision are clear. We are committed to combating threats against the indivisible unity of our nation and stand firmly against those who target our country’s integrity,” Yıldız said in a writen statement.

23 October 2024
23 October 2024

D.A. had initially joined the municipality as security personnel through a subcontracted firm in 2013. He was formally employed by the municipality in 2018 following Turkey’s Decree-Law No. 696, which enabled the transition of subcontracted workers to public sector positions. The İzmir Governor's Office had most recently renewed D.A.’s private security credentials in 2022.

Yıldız’s decision to terminate D.A. based on his familial connection to Alçiçek violates the legal principle of individual criminal responsibility. This principle, enshrined in the Turkish Constitution and Penal Code, holds that individuals are accountable only for their own actions unless they directly participate in another’s criminal acts.

According to Article 38 of the Constitution, echoed in Article 20 of the Turkish Penal Code, “Criminal liability is personal. No one can be held responsible for another person’s actions. (VK)

Attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries
