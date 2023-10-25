TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 25 October 2023 16:20
 ~ Modified On: 25 October 2023 16:23
Bridge and highway toll hikes delayed until 2024

Following a publication of the decision about increasing the tolls earlier in the day, President Erdoğan's earlier commitment in January that there would be no hikes in bridge and highway fees resurfaced on social media

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
AA

The planned toll hikes for bridges and highways, ranging from 50% to 80%, initiated by the General Directorate of Highways, will now take effect in January 2024, with immediate postponement.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun confirmed that these rate adjustments had been postponed following the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Altun emphasized in his statement, "The modifications in tolls for highway and bridge crossings, which were initially slated to commence from October 25, have been rescheduled to January 2024, in accordance with the directives of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Any discrepancies in the tolls collected on October 25 will be reimbursed to our citizens."

Following the publication of the decision to increase tolls, President Erdoğan's earlier commitment in January that there would be no hikes in bridge and highway fees had resurfaced on social media. (HA/VK)

related news
Rising inflation expected following post-election lira slide, tax hikes
28 September 2023
/haber/rising-inflation-expected-following-post-election-lira-slide-tax-hikes-285509
Surge in fuel prices triggers massive public transport fare hikes across Turkey
4 August 2023
/haber/surge-in-fuel-prices-triggers-massive-public-transport-fare-hikes-across-turkey-282411
further coverage of this story
Toll rates for highways, bridges increased by up to 80%
25 October 2023
/haber/toll-rates-for-highways-bridges-increased-by-up-to-80-286926
