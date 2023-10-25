Bridge and highway toll hikes delayed until 2024

The planned toll hikes for bridges and highways, ranging from 50% to 80%, initiated by the General Directorate of Highways, will now take effect in January 2024, with immediate postponement.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun confirmed that these rate adjustments had been postponed following the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Altun emphasized in his statement, "The modifications in tolls for highway and bridge crossings, which were initially slated to commence from October 25, have been rescheduled to January 2024, in accordance with the directives of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Any discrepancies in the tolls collected on October 25 will be reimbursed to our citizens."

Following the publication of the decision to increase tolls, President Erdoğan's earlier commitment in January that there would be no hikes in bridge and highway fees had resurfaced on social media. (HA/VK)