Bribery investigation into former AKP official after opposition leader claims

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into claims that a former senior figure in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) sought bribes in exchange for testimony against suspended İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in pre-trial detention since late March.

The allegations were brought forward by Özgür Özel, leader of İmamoğlu's Republican People’s Party (CHP), who said the bribe offer was made when detained businessperson Murat Kapki met with his lawyer Mücahit Birinci, AKP's executive comittee member, in prison. Kapki is in pre-trial detention in the same corruption investigation targeting İmamoğlu.

According to Özel’s account, Birinci offered to arrange Kapki’s release if he accused İmamoğlu of wrongdoing and paid a 2-million-dollar bribe. Kapki documented the incident and filed a complaint against the lawyer.

Shortly after Özel's remarks, the prosecutor's office said it launched an investigation into the allegations. The statement said the investigation would examine “the process and content of the alleged meeting between Kapki and Birinci” and that developments would be shared with the public when necessary.

Fifteen CHP mayors suspended from office in corruption probes

Birinci denied the accusations in a post on social media, saying he had received legal authorization from Kapki and met him for professional reasons.

“The man came, gave me his power of attorney, and I went to meet him," he wrote. "He then told me some things, but when I saw he couldn’t substantiate them, I ended the meeting. The whole thing took 20 minutes. He later terminated the attorney-client relationship.

"There was no talk of money in that meeting, and not a single cent was taken. Do I need your permission to do my job?"

Turkey detains three opposition mayors amid expanding corruption investigations

The case comes against the backdrop of a sweeping corruption investigation launched in March into the CHP-run İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

İmamoğlu, later named the party’s presidential candidate, was arrested along with dozens of municipal officials, employees, and businesspeople on charges including bribery, forming a criminal organization, extortion, and bid rigging.

The detentions have continued in waves, with dozens more arrested since March.

The CHP views the investigation as a politically motivated operation, alleging that detained businesspeople are pressured to give statements against party officials in exchange for release. (VK)