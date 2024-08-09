Boxer Hatice Akbaş secures silver medal in Olympic Games

National boxer Hatice Akbaş secured a silver medal in the women's 54kg boxing final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after losing the final bout late yesterday.

Akbaş lost to China's Yuan Chang in a unanimous decision at Roland-Garros, with scores of 4-1 in the first round and 5-0 in both the second and third rounds.

This result marks Turkey's second silver medal at the Paris Olympics, with the country yet to claim a gold. The first silver medal was won in shooting by Yusuf Dikeç, who gained worldwide fame due to his unusual style, and his teammate, Şevval İlayda Tarhan.

The medalists pose for a selfie (l to r) Hatice Akbaş, Yuan Chang, and the bronze medalists Cholmi Pang from North Korea and Aeji İm from South Korea. (AA)

Speaking to the press after the match, Akbaş expressed mixed feelings about the final match, highlighting the common sentiment that silver medalists often feel more disappointed compared to gold and bronze winners. “"I am happy and proud to have won a silver medal for Turkey, but I also feel a bit of sadness,” she said.

However, she added, "This was my first Olympics, and I made it to the final. I think it's a great achievement. My father and I have worked hard since I was nine years old. I believe this medal is a precursor to the gold medal I will win at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The atmosphere

Akbaş admitted that the final match was nerve-wracking, which impacted her performance. "The atmosphere was overwhelming, and it affected me. Still, I believe I did my best," she noted, expressing gratitude to those who supported her journey.

She wished success for her team mate Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who will fight for gold today.

Hatice's family and fellow townspeople gathered in Malatya to watch her match on a giant screen set up in a central square. (AA)

Reflecting on her Olympic experience, Akbaş said, "I've been here since July 24, and this was my fifth match. Starting from the round of 32 without a bye was both physically and mentally exhausting."

In her journey to the final, Akbaş defeated Charley Davison of Great Britain in the first round, Tiana Echegaray of Australia in the round of 16, Enkhjargal Munguntsetseg of Mongolia in the quarterfinals, and Aeji Im of South Korea in the semifinals. (VK)