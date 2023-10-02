TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 October 2023 09:29
 ~ Modified On: 2 October 2023 10:55
1 min Read

BOTAŞ hikes natural gas prices for industrial use, electricity production

Prices for household consumption have remained steady.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/02/botas-hikes-natural-gas-prices-for-industrial-use-electricity-production.jpg

The Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has unveiled the tariff changes that will take effect in October for residential and industrial subscribers, as well as the tariff table for electricity production purposes, on its website.

There will be no adjustments in the wholesale selling price of natural gas for residential use. However, the selling price of natural gas for electricity production purposes and for large industrial facilities, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, will see a 20% increase.

For residential consumers, BOTAŞ disclosed that the sales price to distribution companies for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas would be 4,080 Turkish liras.

The tariff for industrial subscribers is set at 8,549 Turkish liras for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas in Tier 1 and 11,374 liras in Tier 2.

In the tariff for electricity production purposes, the price for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas is announced as 12,000 liras. (AS/VK)

Back to Top