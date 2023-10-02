BOTAŞ hikes natural gas prices for industrial use, electricity production

The Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has unveiled the tariff changes that will take effect in October for residential and industrial subscribers, as well as the tariff table for electricity production purposes, on its website.

There will be no adjustments in the wholesale selling price of natural gas for residential use. However, the selling price of natural gas for electricity production purposes and for large industrial facilities, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, will see a 20% increase.

For residential consumers, BOTAŞ disclosed that the sales price to distribution companies for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas would be 4,080 Turkish liras.

The tariff for industrial subscribers is set at 8,549 Turkish liras for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas in Tier 1 and 11,374 liras in Tier 2.

In the tariff for electricity production purposes, the price for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas is announced as 12,000 liras. (AS/VK)